Marsharel Moore and Samuel Bennett have brought a passion for fresh fruits and vegetables and an entrepreneurial spirit to bear in their new venture, the Electric Garden.
Located inside the Kenyon Bailey garden center on MacArthur Drive in Elizabeth City, Electric Garden offers cold-pressed juices and smoothies made with hand-cut fruit and the shop’s signature juices.
Moore, a Pasquotank County native, is all about fresh fruits and vegetables.
“I was born and raised on a farm,” he said. “I’m a farm guy.”
He currently drives a truck alongside his work with the business, but he said he is working toward devoting himself full-time to the Electric Garden.
“It has been my vision for about 10 years,” he said.
Bennett, a native of Plymouth, graduated from Elizabeth City State University in 2007 with a degree in radio, television and film. He has worked in a number of jobs and done some freelance videography, all the while dreaming of being in business full-time.
“I had dreams of not having a job,” Bennett said. “This is an effort to have an income but not a job.”
Bennett said he has known Moore about 10 years and often heard him talk about the benefits of fresh fruits and vegetables. He said juicing and juice smoothies are a lifestyle with Moore.
But Bennett said fruit is also his favorite food.
Another thing that appealed to Bennett about selling fruit juice and smoothies is that customers are looking for high-quality, healthy foods.
“Everybody is more health-conscious now,” Bennett said.
Moore said he was involved “behind the scenes” about six years with a smoothie shop at Renaissance Square called The Art Bar. He said he and Bennett had been talking about going into business for about 10 years.
Moore said he became fully convinced of the health benefits of smoothies after he saw the difference in his grandmother, who had cancer, after she went on a smoothie diet.
Bennett said he had tried juicing on his own and enjoyed it.
“I wanted everybody to have this experience with juices,” Bennett said. “It’s a love for me.”
The smoothies are all about “making it easy to do the right thing,” he said.
Moore said Bennett is a great business partner because he brings so much ambition, dedication and work ethic to the venture.
Moore and Bennett said that before opening the shop they researched ingredients and processes to ensure their juices and smoothies would offer high quality in terms of health benefits and taste.
Right now the Electric Garden is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Smoothies are available on Saturdays and cold-pressed juices are available anytime the shop is open.
Bennett said that soon they hope to have smoothies every day and hold a grand opening.