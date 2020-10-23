MOYOCK — Moyock Elementary School was a buzz of activity before the sun even rose Thursday morning.
Teachers had a bounce in their step as they filed through the front doors of the school, some almost an hour before their scheduled arrival time of 7:20 a.m.
On the other side of the building, and 30 minutes before the doors to the school opened at 7:30 a.m., a long line of cars full of students in grades pre-K through 5 snaked through the parking lot. Later, school buses arrived with even more students.
It was a joyous first-day-of-school scene in the era of COVID-19 for about half of the 500 students at the school.
“I’m excited to see all my friends,” said fourth-grader Ryleigh King. “I’m excited about math class, too. It’s a fun subject.”
Ryleigh’s mother, Tiffany, was equally excited for the start of in-person instruction.
“She has waited for this since the day they got out in March,” Tiffany King said. “The school has been awesome and we can’t complain about anything. The whole system has been phenomenal and we are very much looking forward to this.”
The school year for Currituck youngsters actually started two months ago with remote learning. However, Thursday was the first day of in-person instruction at the district’s elementary schools. Moyock Elementary has 596 students enrolled but around 100 have opted to remain on virtual learning, Principal Brandi Kelly said.
Only elementary students whose last name ends in a letter between A-M returned to class on Thursday while only those with a last name ending with a letter between N-Z will return today. The district’s is still working out the details when students in grades 6-8 will return as registration for virtual learning and transportation closed Wednesday. Currituck High School will continue to offer virtual learning-only through Dec. 18.
All preK-5 students that have chosen in-person learning will return Monday and their classroom instruction will be Monday through Thursday. Fridays will be a half day of remote learning.
Because of the pandemic, there were a few changes for students and staff as they arrived at Moyock Elementary on Thursday. All were administered temperature checks and asked a few COVID-19 related medical questions before they were allowed to enter the school.
Sarah Blair was near the front of the car drop-off line and said her two children — Alice and Logan — were excited to return to the classroom. Alice is in kindergarten while Logan is in the third grade.
“My son, he is a social butterfly and he missed school so much,” Blair said. “(Alice) has been watching her brother go to school for four years and she is overly excited” to be going herself.
All students and staff at Moyock Elementary are required to wear a mask and classrooms have been set up to allow for proper social distancing. Kelly also said the school has distributed facemask lanyards so students won’t drop them on the ground while eating at lunchtime.
“We want to make sure that everything is done exactly the way it should be done,” Kelly said of safety protocols. “The first two days our focus is for our students to have a positive experience in this structured learning environment of wearing a mask, having temperature scans, socially distancing. That is a huge change for them.’’
Moyock Elementary students will still get a recess break and they will eat lunch in the cafeteria under protocols established by the Center for Disease Control.
Before COVID, two grade levels ate lunch at the same time but now only one grade level will eat at a time. When the weather cooperates, students could also eat outside.
“We don’t want them to feel like that they are stuck in their classroom all day,” Kelly said. “We have worked really, really hard the last couple of weeks to put everything in place so when the students come back it is not going to be this prison. We will keep them safe but we want to have a fun learning environment.”
Physical Education teacher Brady Cartwright said he was thankful to be interacting with students in-person again. Cartwright was one of a dozen or so staffers working the car rider drop-off line Thursday and said COVID has changed the way he will teach PE.
“We are going to have to limit the use of equipment,” Cartwright said. “Of course, we are going to do social distancing, six feet. Very excited to be back, glad the kids can get to come back. The kids are bringing their energy to all the teachers here.”
Currituck schools Superintendent Matt Lutz toured the district’s elementary schools Thursday and heaped praise on the staff for the work they put in to return students to the classroom.
“It’s good to have kids back after seven months away,” Lutz said. “A tremendous amount of planning went into this and everybody in the district played a part in getting our buildings ready. It was a true team effort and I have confidence in our teams at the building level. We are going to do everything we can to make this a safe and positive educational experience for our kids and our community.”