College of The Albemarle’s drama department had to get extra creative with its precautions against COVID-19 before hosting its upcoming performances of “Elf the Musical.”
“Elf the Musical” is a production of COA’s Performing Arts Center, and like most musicals, the show features plenty of singing. The difference is how the performers deliver their songs.
“We’re basically making a giant lip-synch track,” said Sandra Krueger, COA’s drama director.
Krueger, who also is a professional singer, said because of COVID-19 restrictions the actors performing in “Elf the Musical” must wear masks while performing and are not allowed to sing live on stage.
To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Krueger arranged recording sessions for the actors to individually sing and record their lines. For scenes involving multiple people singing, she arranged several much smaller groups of performers to record their song lines. Using soundtrack software, Krueger was then able to merge the smaller groups into one group of singers.
“It’s their voices, but pre-recorded,” Krueger said.
“Elf the Musical” opens for livestream-only performances at 7 p.m. Friday, with subsequent shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The show is based on the 2003 movie featuring Will Ferrell and directed by Jon Favreau, said Maria Schierer, manager of the Performing Arts Center. The movie does not feature singing.
COA’s version of the story features a human-sized elf named Buddy, who is played by teen actor Josh Panek. As an infant, Buddy unknowingly climbs into Santa’s big bag of presents and is carried away to the North Pole. Buddy, unaware that he is human, is raised as an elf until his giant size deceives him. He leaves the North Pole in search of his real identity and his actual father.
Fans of COA performances may remember Panek as the rebellious high-schooler Ren, the main character in the college’s February performance of “Footloose.”
Krueger and Schierer say that as an arts organization, it is important that the Performing Arts Center continues to provide safe, family-oriented entertainment during the pandemic.
“What we’re doing here is amazing, especially at Christmastime,” said Schierer, who added that even Broadway is closed till March.
Last month, Krueger made her directorial debut with COA’s performance of “The Ghost of Rhodes Manor.”
To purchase tickets for “Elf the Musical” online visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43812 or by calling 252-335-9050. Tickets are $10 per person or $20 per family or group and are purchased according to the number of devices viewers plan to use to watch the show.