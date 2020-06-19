Elizabeth City Police
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 34, of the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 10 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Carrie Darling White, 39, of the 500 block of Timothy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 10 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Bryan Davis Modlin, 23, of the 600 block of Body Road, Hertford, was arrested June 8 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $500 secured bond was set.
Shari Marie Montague, 35, of the 1000 block of West Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 13 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Lori Ann Herbert, 50, of the 1200 block of Lakeside Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 14 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. An unsecured bond was set at $4,000.
Jerald Patrick Lechner, 22, of the 200 block of E. Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 10 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.