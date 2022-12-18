Graphic for Elizabeth City's The Voice

Shown is a graphic announcing the upcoming singing competition, "Elizabeth City's The Voice," which will be held over three days in January. 

 Graphic courtesy Robby Goodman

A local contest styled after the NBC reality series “The Voice” is seeking the area's next rising singing sensation.

“Elizabeth City’s The Voice” contest will be held in January and feature a top cash prize of $1,000, said local performer and contest creator Robby Goodman.