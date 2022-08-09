emerald lake fire

A third floor balcony is seen after being destroyed by fire at Emerald Lake Apartments early Tuesday morning. There were no serious injuries reported, but 23 residents were displaced from their homes. The Red Cross is assisting. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Twenty-three residents have been displaced from their homes after fire destroyed several units at Emerald Lake Apartments, early Tuesday.

A total of 11 apartment units were destroyed in the blaze and one occupant was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. That's according to a news release from the Elizabeth City Fire Department.  