Twenty-three residents have been displaced from their homes after fire destroyed several units at Emerald Lake Apartments, early Tuesday.
A total of 11 apartment units were destroyed in the blaze and one occupant was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. That's according to a news release from the Elizabeth City Fire Department.
The fire department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. On arrival, fire personnel observed fire coming through the roof of the structure. This prompted a second alarm call for more fire department assets.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within two hours. The fire damaged the third floor and much of the roof, while the second and first floors suffered water damage.
A total of 51 firefighters responded. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the ECFD and the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal.
