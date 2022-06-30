Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 30, 2022 @ 3:25 pm
All College of The Albemarle campuses were temporarily closed on Thursday due to an unspecified emergency.
COA spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said Thursday around 2:50 p.m. that "due to unforeseen circumstances," all campuses were being closed immediately.
Sawyer said COA sent a message to all students, faculty and staff instructing them to exit campus immediately.
Sawyer said additional information about the situation would be available later.
