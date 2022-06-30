All College of The Albemarle campuses were temporarily closed on Thursday due to an unspecified emergency.

COA spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said Thursday around 2:50 p.m. that "due to unforeseen circumstances," all campuses were being closed immediately.

Sawyer said COA sent a message to all students, faculty and staff instructing them to exit campus immediately.

Sawyer said additional information about the situation would be available later.