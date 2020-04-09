A lack of rainfall, combined with gusty winds and dry conditions, is increasing the fire danger this afternoon across northeastern North Carolina, a local emergency management official says.
Westerly winds this afternoon will gust up to 30 to 35 mph, Perquimans Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon said. Minimum relative humidity will be around 30 to 35 percent. Gusty winds and dry conditions are also forecast for Friday.
Nixon urged residents to exercise caution when handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes and matches. He also said it's important to properly discard all smoking materials.
Dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly, Nixon said.