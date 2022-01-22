Between 4 and 8 inches of snow fell across Pasquotank and Camden counties during the snowstorm overnight, the counties' emergency management agency said today.
Temperatures remain below freezing this morning, the agency said on Facebook. Although temperatures are expected to rise some they will drop again tonight causing the snow and ice from Friday's storm to refreeze.
Crews are working to clear roads of snow as quickly as possible, but motorists are urged to use caution as roads will refreeze quickly.
"If you must drive, clear all of the snow off of your vehicle. Give your self extra time," Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management said on Facebook this morning.