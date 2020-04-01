Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management is making an urgent appeal for donations of face goggles and face shields needed by health care providers responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We are in critical need of these pieces of personal protective equipment for our health care workers," Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said in an email Wednesday.
Saunders said callers should phone Emergency Management at 335-4444 and the agency will make arrangements to pick up the donated equipment.
She noted that a request for donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE, from businesses was posted on Facebook on March 26 and emergency management has been distributing the equipment to health care agencies as needed.
She noted that Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order on Monday that eases regulations on the disposition of surplus state property to help schools and local governments fill gaps in providing their services during the COVID-19 crisis. The same order eases transfer of PPE and other health care supplies from state government to the state's health care coalitions, she said.