Stay home and enjoy the snow.
That's the advice of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management after a major winter storm dumped between 4 and 8 inches of snow across the Elizabeth City area Friday night and early Saturday.
Brian Parnell, coordinator of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, said the snow began falling on Friday pretty much as predicted by the National Weather Service — around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. However, the bulk of the snow didn't arrive until after dark, he said, with some northern areas of Camden and Pasquotank seeing significant snowfall around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. and southern areas not getting it until later, around midnight.
Parnell said the snow stopped falling today between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. but continues to blanket most area roadways. With temperatures continuing to hover near freezing or below, expect most roads to remain snow-covered through the weekend, he said.
"There's going to be very little melting of snow over the next couple of days," Parnell said.
The N.C. Department of Transportation "did a good job" pretreating major thoroughfares with brine before the storm, he said. DOT crews have also been out since early this morning clearing major roads like U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, U.S. 17 Business, U.S. Highway 158 and N.C. Highway 343.
However, most secondary roads in the area haven't been cleared and won't be for some time. Plus, with temperatures continuing to be below or near freezing, roadways are expected to refreeze tonight, making them icy again Sunday morning.
That's why Parnell's urging residents to stay off the roads as much as possible.
"I'd just encourage citizens to stay at home as much as possible throughout the weekend," he said. "Enjoy the snow and let DOT do its job."
NCDOT said in a press release Saturday that nearly 2,000 DOT workers and contractors using more than 1,100 trucks and graders worked overnight and Saturday treating and plowing roads blanketed by snow and ice. By 10 a.m. Saturday, crews had applied about 1 million gallons of brine, 21,000 tons of salt and 1,400 tons of a salt and sand mixture, the agency said.
According to NCDOT, the agency's road-clearing policy requires it to clear interstates and four-lane primary roads first before starting on secondary roads.
Noting that the agency has been affected by staffing shortages because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NCDOT asked motorists to remain patient, as crews may not be able to respond in certain areas as quickly as they'd like to.
Parnell acknowledged some residents may feel the urge to get out to stores today to pick up essential items. However, the trip might turn out to be a wasted one: he noted most stores are closed today because of the storm.
Parnell urged residents to be patient, noting that better roadway conditions "will slowly get there." He also said staying off the roadways still covered with snow also makes the job of emergency responders easier should they have to respond to calls.
Most area residents appeared to be heeding that advice, Parnell said. He wasn't aware of any serious incidents overnight and emergency services call volumes were normal overnight, "maybe less than normal," he said.
Parnell said the N.C. Highway Patrol did respond to a number of minor traffic accidents caused by slippery roads on Friday but nearly all appeared to involve only property damage. He didn't have a total number of accidents, referring a reporter to the N.C. Highway Patrol. Local patrol officials couldn't be immediately reached on Saturday.
Statewide, troopers had responded to more than 1,500 calls for service and 945 collisions as of Friday afternoon, a press release from Gov. Roy Cooper's office said Saturday. A majority of the calls involved vehicles sliding off the roadway or single-vehicle collisions.
The Highway Patrol advise motorists who do have to travel Saturday or Sunday to clear their vehicle of ice and snow first, drive at a reduced speed, and to maintain distance from other vehicles on the road.
Parnell also wasn't aware of any power outages overnight. He said if there were any, they were short term. Albemarle Electric Membership Corp., which has members in nearly all area counties, didn't show any outages on its outage map earlier on Saturday.
According to Cooper's office, nearly 16,000 outages were reported as of 4 a.m. today. However, only about 4,000, most of them in Carteret and Onslow counties, remained as of 10 a.m.