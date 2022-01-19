With the Elizabeth City area set to see possible significant snowfall from a winter storm starting Thursday afternoon, local officials are already urging residents to begin their storm preparations now.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management said on Facebook Tuesday that while the National Weather Service can't predict yet how much snow the area will receive or exactly when it will arrive, "there is a very good chance of this being a significant event."
"Please begin to prepare now by checking generators, ensuring you have food and water, and any extra supplies that may be needed," the post states.
The weather service's current forecast, as of 3:30 a.m. today, calls for snow to begin falling in the Elizabeth City area sometime after 10 p.m. Thursday before mixing with freezing rain between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. That will be followed by a chance of snow. Less than half an inch of snow could accumulate. Wind could gust up to 24 mph.
With temperatures falling to near freezing, motorists may encounter hazardous travel conditions Thursday evening.
There will be a chance of snow and sleet on Friday before 2 p.m., followed by a mixture of freezing rain. Between 1 and 2 inches of snow could accumulate and winds could gust up to 28 mph.
Friday night, residents should expect freezing rain and sleet before 10 p.m., followed by rain and snow until 3 a.m. followed again by rain. Up to three-quarters of an inch of additional precipitation is possible.
Rain and snow are forecast for Saturday until 1 p.m.