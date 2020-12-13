HERTFORD — Residents living near where work is underway to repair a ruptured natural gas line in Hertford should expect a "rotten egg" smell to continue on Monday.
The odor, caused by the chemical Mercaptan, is injected into natural gas to produce its distinctive smell, Perquimans County Emergency Services said Saturday. The chemical, which makes a natural gas leak easier to detect, is nontoxic and poses no threat to residents, the agency said.
The smell first became noticeable last week after a state Department of Transportation bridge construction crew ruptured a major natural gas transmission line owned by Piedmont Natural Gas. PNC is currently at work repairing the gas line.
Emergency services said wind shifts may move the Mercaptain smell to other neighborhoods, including the Wynne Fork Housing Authority, on Monday. Rainy weather may intensify the odor, the agency said.
PNG crews continue to monitor natural gas levels, which remain safe, emergency services said. Barring any delays from inclement weather, the agency is "cautiously optimistic" PNC will have the gas line repaired by later this week.
Emergency services continues to ask motorists to avoid traveling near where the gas line is being repaired.