“Help Wanted” signs seem to be everywhere right now as employers face a severe labor shortage.
David Whitmer and Emily Nicholson, of the Northeastern Workforce Development Board, said this week they are hearing constantly from employers who say they are struggling to find employees.
Whitmer said that in March of this year the number of people reported as unemployed in the 10-county region was 4,302. With just over 9,000 new job postings in the region “there would be a significant shortage even if everyone found employment,” Whitmer said.
Savvas Rallis, owner of The Villa, said restaurants across the city are struggling to find cooks, waiters and other staff. The Villa has recently reduced its hours but Rallis noted some other restaurants had recently returned to takeout-only because they were unable to hire waitstaff.
Rallis said he believes the stimulus money and other benefits the state and federal governments have been providing have taken away many people’s incentive to work.
Whitmer said extended unemployment benefits may play a role in the labor shortage — those benefits are frequently cited as a factor by employers — but he noted the causes are varied and complicated.
“There is more than one driving factor,” Whitmer said.
He noted that COVID-19 has taken a lot of people out of the workforce. Some people have had health concerns about being in the workplace and others have had school or child care issues, he said.
“What we’re seeing is that people are starting to get back into the workforce now,” he said.
Whitmer said more people were working in March than in February and more were working in March of this year than in March 2020.
“That shows we’re headed in a positive direction,” he said.
Nicholson noted that not everyone who is unemployed receives unemployment benefits.
They noted that low wages also are a factor, especially in the hospitality industry.
“An employer not paying a competitive wage is going to have a more difficult time attracting employees,” Whitmer said.
Nicholson said that with many female-headed households with children in the region, child care is an important issue.
Whitmer and Nicholson said that employers “every day, all day long” are asking for help finding employees.
Whitmer said the NC Works Career Centers are holding a lot of job fairs, both for individual employers and in conjunction with community institutions such as Elizabeth City State University.
Theresa Harris of No Loose Ends salon said she is closing on Mondays and Tuesdays for now “because we just have no staff.”
She said the stimulus money may be one reason it’s hard to find staff. Other factors might be the challenges people have been facing with school and child care, she said.
“I don’t know where all the hair stylists went because we just can’t find one,” Harris said. “We’re desperate for hair dressers.”
Harris said she hopes when the Coast Guard change-of-station occurs this summer there might be some new Coast Guard spouses who are hair dressers. And College of The Albemarle will graduate some new stylists in December, she said.