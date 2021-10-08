There are about 48,000 food-insecure residents in northeastern North Carolina, many of whom depend on Food Bank of the Albemarle, says Brian Gray.
That number is expected to soon trend upward, and that’s why food bank officials are excited about next week’s return of the Empty Bowls of the Albemarle fundraiser.
“With the end of (federal) unemployment benefits at the end of September, we expect our service numbers to go up in the coming months,” said Gray, who is the food bank’s communications manager.
After being canceled last year, this year’s Empty Bowls hunger-awareness benefit will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Museum of the Albemarle.
“We are incredibly excited for this year's Empty Bowls event, as it is an opportunity to raise funding for the food bank's 150 programs, as well as awareness of hunger in northeastern North Carolina,” Gray said.
The money raised will support food and nutrition programs in the food bank’s 15-county service area. Last year’s Empty Bowls was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions that limited the number of people who could gather in one setting.
Empty Bowls raises funds by selling tickets to the two-day event.
“Every $1 raised is equal to approximately 4 meals, and we are proud to say that 97% of every donation supports food bank programs and food distribution,” Gray said.
Each ticket sold can provide as many as 100 meals, and each ticketholder gets to take home a bowl that was handmade by local artists and school art students.
“We are thankful to all of the local artists who shared their time and talent creating pottery to help make Empty Bowls a success,” Gray said.
The featured pottery artist for next week’s event is Jerry Murray, who has made more than 300 bowls, including some larger items that will be sold in a silent auction.
"I love doing what I do, and I was excited to be named this year's featured artist," Murray said.
Murray will attend Wednesday's event to demonstrate how he makes his pottery pieces.
Empty Bowls raised more than $11,000 in 2019 and this year’s fundraising objective is $25,000, Gray said. Reaching that goal would allow the food bank to provide about 100,000 meals within its service area.
Next week’s event kicks off Tuesday with a preview party and silent auction, which will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets to Tuesday’s event are $60 each but the price also includes admission to the luncheon on the museum’s portico on Wednesday. The luncheon will be conducted in two sessions: the first from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second from 12:30 p.m. till 2 p.m.
Tickets to just Wednesday’s luncheon can also be purchased for $25 each.
Gray said 125 residents are expected to attend Tuesday’s preview party, while about 200 residents are anticipated to show up for Wednesday’s luncheon.
One aspect that is new this year is an optional drive-thru for ticketholders who may have concerns about attending an indoor event with so many people, Gray said. Ticketholders using this service will be provided a selected soup, bread and dessert, along with a pre-selected ceramic soup bowl.
This service also is limited, and the food bank is asking residents to order their tickets in advance.
Tickets can be ordered online by following the link at www.afoodbank.org/events/emptybowls/.
Gray noted that Food Bank of the Albemarle could not fulfill its mission without the support of several area corporate sponsors.