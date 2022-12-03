...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
EMS head: Man steals ambulance, takes it on hour-long joyride
A man stole a Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services ambulance Saturday morning and took it on a nearly hour-long joyride before he stopped the vehicle and was apprehended by Virginia police.
Hampton Roads-based WTKR identified the man as Randy Spencer Jr. and said he was taken into custody by officers in Southampton, Virginia.
Pasquotank-Camden EMS Director Jerry Newell said EMS staff at Station 50 were preparing an ambulance for standby use at a motorsports event at Morgans Corner about 9:50 a.m. Saturday when a man jumped in the ambulance and drove off. Station 50 is next to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. It could not be immediately confirmed that the man had any connection to the hospital.
The man drove the stolen ambulance north on U.S. Highway 17. As he did so, he got on the ambulance's radio and began taunting EMS and other public safety officials, Newell said.
As Pasquotank deputies began pursuing the ambulance northward, Newell said he was advised the ambulance reached "triple digit" speeds. After turning onto U.S. Highway 158 and heading west into Gates County, the ambulance then turned northward, apparently onto N.C. Highway 32, and headed toward Virginia.
According to Newell, Virginia law enforcement were notified and intercepted the stolen ambulance at the state line.
According to WTKR, officers lost the ambulance during their pursuit but later found it parked along a tree line in Southampton County. Spencer was sitting inside the vehicle, the TV station reported.
Newell said it's his understanding the man was taken into custody but he had no further details. City police couldn't be immediately reached.
Newell said no injuries were reported in the incident. The only damage to the ambulance, which was returned to Pasquotank-Camden EMS, was to some upholstery in the interior. Newell said the man apparently tried to break into a safe in the ambulance.