The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident near the intersection of Body and Simpson Ditch roads in Pasquotank County Tuesday that apparently involved a fatality.
An emergency medical services official confirmed one person died in the accident.
No other details were immediately available.
Emergency radio traffic indicated the accident involved one vehicle. Emergency responders attempted CPR upon arriving at the scene of the accident.
The investigating trooper could not immediately be reached for more information.