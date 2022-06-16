Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services wants to implement and help teach a pair of public safety courses at Pasquotank County High School.
The two courses would teach PCHS students 911 communications and EMS curriculum. EMS Operations Manager Jamar Whitaker and 911 Director Kylie Felton briefed county commissioners on their proposals last week.
They told commissioners that the proposal would come at no cost to the county as EMS administrative employees would teach the courses.
Felton said EMS wanted to first brief commissioners on the proposal before approaching Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials about the idea.
“We have not presented it to the school board yet,” Felton said. “We wanted to do a presentation for the commissioners first.”
Like EMS agencies across the state and country, Pasquotank-Camden EMS is facing challenges hiring personnel. Felton said offering the courses would help the agency with recruitment efforts.
Pasquotank High has already been authorized by the state to teach the two programs but they are not yet offered at the school. The school, however, teaches Firefighter Tech 1 and Firefighter Tech 2 courses.
“Our main reason for focusing on this is staffing shortages for 911 and EMS,” Felton said. “It would enhance our recruitment efforts and have them (students) career ready when they graduate high school.”
County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners that he supports the proposal.
“What they are presenting is a creative way to use existing resources to address staffing,” Hammett said. “I am always appreciative when staff actually comes to me with solutions.”
Students who complete the 911 course and pass a final examination would become certified operators. Students who complete the EMS curriculum and pass the final examination would be eligible to take the state EMT examination.
The proposal would have emergency medical responder and 911 classes taught in the first semester with emergency medical technician classes taught the second semester. The class would include between 90 minutes and two hours of instruction each school day.
“The course instruction will be handled by (EMS) administrative staff with minimal impact to the overtime budget,” Felton said.
Felton said that Currituck County Schools is the only school district in the region that offers a public safety curriculum focused on EMS while the Nash County Schools is the closest to offering a 911 program.
Commissioner Barry Overman asked Whitaker if the state Department of Public Instruction would allow EMS staff to teach the courses.
“DPI doesn’t really care who teaches it,” Whitaker responded. “It would be up to the school board who would come in and teach it. We have about six instructors if the school board would allow this.’’
Overman noted the firefighter tech program at Pasquotank High has been a success.
“This would be a win-win for everybody,” Overman said.