Encore Theatre Company postponed its auction scheduled for Saturday and preview event set for Friday, citing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Meanwhile, organizers of the inaugural Camden Heritage Festival said the event celebrating everything Camden won’t be held this year.
Encore had hoped to auction off its treasure trove of props, furniture and play production equipment at its building at 1176 U.S. Highway 17 South Elizabeth City. A preview of the auction was set for Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the auction was set for Saturday at 10 a.m.
But Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to pause North Carolina under Phase 2 reopening restrictions prompted the theater group to reconsider its plans, Encore President Mary Cherry said.
“We were expecting a large crowd to turn out and that just wouldn’t be safe” under the current restrictions on crowd sizes, Cherry said. “We just wanted to err on the side of caution.”
Under Phase 2 of Cooper’s reopening plan indoor gatherings are limited to 10 persons while outdoor gatherings are restricted to 25 people.
Cherry said the theater group likely will wait to hold its auction until Cooper moves the state into Phase 3 of its reopening.
“We’re hoping we’ll be able to hold it in September,” she said.
Encore’s announcement came on the same day organizers of the Camden Heritage Festival said the event, scheduled for next month, will be delayed until next year.
Barbara Bowman, one of the event’s organizers, said the festival originally planned for May 9 was postponed until Sept. 12 because of COVID restrictions on large gatherings. However, the festival will now be held on May 22, 2021, she said.