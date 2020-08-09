When Encore Theatre Company’s membership received an email from the group’s leadership in March, Elizabeth City’s only community theater group literally had arrived at an existential moment.
Encore was nearly out of money. Attendance at its plays — with the exception of the well-received “Tuesdays With Morrie” in January — had been in decline. And it was stuck with a 6,500-square-foot building on the city’s outskirts most of its members felt it no longer needed or could afford to maintain.
“We asked the members what they wanted to do,” recalls Mary Cherry, Encore’s president and one of its founding members in 1992. “We asked, ‘Do we disband? Do we stay together? What do we want to do?’”
Cherry said 24 of the 26 Encore members who responded to the email voted to keep the theater company going but to make some fundamental changes.
Members agreed to suspend the theater company’s bylaws and slim down its leadership to only three officers. They also approved forming a steering committee to study how to refocus the theater group on its original mission to provide quality community theater.
But two other key decisions suspended Encore’s play production for at least a year, and mandated that all of the group’s future performances would be downtown.
“Our members wanted us to rededicate ourselves to doing the best theater we can do, and to do it in the downtown,” Cherry said. “Downtown is where our audience is. It’s where other artists are, it’s where we need to be.”
Encore had performed the majority of its nearly 90 shows over 28 years in the downtown, first at its Main Street Stage space on the second floor of the Pasquotank Arts Council building, and later in the McGuire Theatre at Arts of the Albemarle’s The Center.
But some Encore members, particularly after the theater company held several dinner theater performances as fundraisers, were interested in performing plays in Encore’s rehearsal and set storage building at 1176 U.S. Highway 17 South. The theater company had purchased the building — a former Wonder Bread distribution site — when it was under different leadership about five years ago.
The venue was small enough that it worked for Encore’s last production, “Tuesdays With Morrie,” in January. However, it wasn’t a good fit for most other plays Encore wanted to do. Nor was it ever Encore’s intention to use it for performances, Cherry said.
“We bought it as a rehearsal and set space, but it’s not conducive to being a performance space,” she said.
Cherry said Encore didn’t have the money — one estimate put it at $100,000 — to convert the building into a performance venue. It even had less money for such an expenditure after upgrading the building — replacing its air-conditioning system, for example — to make it more comfortable for rehearsals and for members to work on sets.
According to Cherry, those improvements came at a cost. The building in fact was consuming most of Encore’s remaining funds, to the point the theater company found itself on the verge of having to choose between continuing to be a property owner or putting on a full season of shows.
“It did come down either keeping the building or continuing to do theater,” she said.
The steering committee, which has now grown to six members, ultimately decided selling the building was in Encore’s best long-term interests.
“We have this asset and selling it would give us some money to finance our shows as we reboot our organization,” Cherry said.
The building is currently up for sale for a price in the $160,000s, Cherry said. Thus far, there has been some interest in the property but no buyer yet.
Encore also plans to auction off many of its props and its lighting and sound equipment on Saturday. Cherry said the theater company could use the revenue while it seeks a buyer for the building.
Because the theater company is looking to operate leaner than it has, Cherry doesn’t think Encore will ever be in the market again for another building.
“Even if someone gave us a building I don’t think we’d take it at this point because of the cost of the upkeep,” she said.
But also being a property owner isn’t what Encore ultimately is about, Cherry said.
“Our mission is to do the best community theater we can for our community, and we’re rededicating ourselves to that,” she said.
Cherry noted the steering committee is looking at all aspects of Encore’s operations, including what kind of plays it should perform.
“We wanted to look and see where we had lost our way and how we needed to do things differently,” she said.
When it resumes producing plays, look for Encore to put on “smaller, more intimate shows” based on “good, well-written scripts,” Cherry said.
“We hope to be ready to do something in late 2021 or early 2022,” she said. “That’s what we’re trying to do. But it’s more important right now that we get ourselves situated first.”