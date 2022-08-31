CAMDEN — The popular Track 1 restaurant in Camden has closed after more than four decades of serving burgers, steaks, seafood and homestyle favorites such as chicken-brocolli casserole.
Last Thursday as the last day Track 1 was open.
Owner-operator Amy Merritt’s plan had been to close the following day, Aug. 26, but the restaurant ran out of many of its most popular menu items on Thursday and had to close a day early.
Merritt, who owned the Track 1 with her husband, Jon, said she enjoyed operating the restaurant.
“It’s a good working environment,” she said. “The customer loyalty is amazing and I am going to miss the customers terribly.”
But managing the restaurant had become increasingly difficult. Merritt said her husband used to do a lot of work but had retired. As a result, much of the work managing Track 1, including a lot of the cooking, had fallen on her, and at 57, she realized it was time to look for something else to do.
“It’s just a lot for me,” Merritt said.
She said that in addition to severe pain in her neck — the result of years of keeping her head down while cooking — she lost three loved ones over the past few months “and I just realized that life is too short.”
Now she wants to be able to spend more time with her family.
“I realized I need to have some enjoyment because this place has taken over my life,” she said.
Merritt cited records showing that Bill and Mabel Jean Moore opened the Track 1 in the spring of 1980. Brenda Algood later bought the restaurant and ran it until Jon Merritt bought it about 25 years ago. The Merritts have owned and operated the Track 1 ever since.
Before she and husband bought the business, Merritt said she started waiting tables at the Track 1 27 years ago. Before that, she waited tables at Pizza Hut in Elizabeth City, and before moving to North Carolina she ran an in-home child care business in Virginia.
Closing for five months in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was hard on the business, as were supply chain issues that were a significant challenge a year or so ago.
“COVID was a big hit,” Merritt said.
But recently business has been going well and the Track 1 hasn’t had the difficulties finding workers that many other places have had, she said.
“Our employees have been extremely loyal,” Merritt said.
In addition to talking about why she decided to close the Track 1, Merritt also spent time during an interview Wednesday reflecting on things customers had enjoyed about the restaurant.
“Everybody loved our she-crab soup a lot,” she said.
Customers also enjoyed the fresh-baked rolls and sometimes asked for them as soon as they walked through the door, she said. Burgers and steaks were among the top-selling menu items.
And in recent days people have mentioned to her how much they will miss some of the desserts, soups, and home-style specials such as chicken pot pie and chicken-broccoli casserole.
A menu from the early days of the Track 1 that was nestled among the items still inside the restaurant Wednesday featured a seafood platter for $8.95 and a stuffed flounder plate for $6.25.
Merritt laughed when a reporter pointed out the prices, noting that costs have risen significantly since then. She also mentioned that when the Moores first opened the restaurant they served fresh-basked bread wrapped in foil that was shaped to look like a duck.
The section of the building that has housed the restaurant is for sale, and she said she hopes someone will buy it and continue operating it as Track 1.
But someone might want to open a different type of restaurant or some other type of business there, she noted.
The decision to close has been a difficult one, Merritt said.
“It’s heart-wrenching,” she said. “It totally breaks my heart. But it’s too hard for me now. It’s just too hard.”