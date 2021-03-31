Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, windy overnight with occasional rain. Low 47F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.