Although many universities make the claim that they prepare their students to soar to new heights, students are coming to Elizabeth City State University and literally learning to do just that.
ECSU continues to witness remarkable growth in its aviation science program. The university offers the only four-year aviation science degree program in North Carolina.
Enrollment in aviation science grew 43 percent from 2018 to 2019 and another 31 percent from 2019 to 2020, said Kuldeep Rawat, dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, and director of the school’s aviation science program.
“It has grown considerably,” Rawat said.
And it’s not just the number of students in the program that’s up. So is the diversity of the students coming to ECSU to study aviation.
Of the 130 students currently majoring in aviation science, 60 percent are minority students and 18 percent are female. Rawat noted that the percentage of female students is up from 11 percent last year.
“We are working to encourage more female participation, more women to participate in aviation,” Rawat said.
Concentrations within the aviation science major include flight education, avionics, professional aereonautics, aviation management and unmanned aircraft systems.
In addition, students can also major in unmanned aircraft systems or UAS — commonly known as “drones.”
“The possibility of growth is huge,” Rawat said.
Once the program makes distance learning options available there could be even more growth, he said.
ECSU is developing distance learning options for aviation science majors as well as working to establish affiliate partnerships for flight training. The latter will allow students to complete the program’s flight education concentration from a number of locations. Currently, students in the program complete their flight training at Elizabeth City Regional Airport.
“We have that in future plans,” Rawat said.
In the meantime ECSU’s flight training program still has room to grow. There are currently 95 students enrolled in that concentration and ECSU can accommodate 150 students with its current fleet of aircraft, according to Rawat.
There is no limit on students for the other concentrations within the aviation science major, he said.
Some aviation science graduates are working at airports, some are working for government contractors and at least one graduate has gone on to work at Telephonics, a major avionics firm with facilities in Elizabeth City.
“But our majority student population is pursuing flight training,” Rawat said, adding, “Most of the students have gone to the airlines.”
ECSU offers flight education graduates opportunities to work as flight instructors at the university, which helps them bank flight hours in order to become eligible for work as an airline pilot. Airlines require anywhere for 1,000 to 1,500 flight hours for their pilots, Rawat said.
“We hire them as flight instructors so they can build time (as pilots) while helping our current students,” Rawat said.
Airport management is the second most popular concentration in the aviation science major, Rawat said.
Novian Xo, who recently earned his private pilot license as an aviation science student, was able to do some flying before he enrolled at ECSU.
“I was a member of the Youth Aeronautics Education Foundation, a program for underprivileged children looking to get into career fields related to aviation,” Xo said. “I flew about 25 hours with the program, including my first solo flight.”
He enrolled at ECSU in August 2018 after graduating from high school in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia.
Xo said his biggest challenge at ECSU was adjusting to not flying during his first semester after having flown some previously. The gap was about seven months.
“Right when I started picking up again, I had to go home for summer — another three months,” he said. “Then I got back and made progress and COVID-19 happened. This past August to now has been my most successful flight training stint, where I’ve finally had the proper mental consistency to push through.”
Xo said he has enjoyed the quietness of Elizabeth City and the ECSU campus. “It is a nice coastal, country feeling,” he said.
Xo also takes part in ECSU’s partnership with the Coast Guard known as College Student Pre-commissioning Initiative or CSPI.
“My ultimate goal is to be a pilot in the Coast Guard,” he said. “I am hoping to be sent to boot camp this summer, and then go to officer candidate school and flight school after my graduation from ECSU.”
Zakary Stewart, another aviation science student, said most of his peers in the program want to become airline pilots. Others want to be charter pilots and some from a strong religious background want to be mission pilots.
Some students also are preparing for positions in airport management or administrative positions with airlines, he said.
Sophie Runyon, another aviation science student, said her concentration is aviation management and she hopes to become an airport manager or airline executive. She said about half her courses are in aviation and half are in business administration.
“What brought me to this program was the cost,” Runyon said, noting ECSU’s aviation program is incredibly affordable.
Stewart noted ECSU has the only four-year aviation science program in the state.
Runyon said she appreciates that ECSU is a close-knit school with opportunities for regular interaction with instructors.
Alethia Hudson said the instruction is never rushed and is focused on the needs of the individual student.
Stewart is slated to graduate in May, Runyon expects to graduate in 2022 and Hudson in 2024.
All the students said they appreciate the program’s focus on safety.
Hudson, who wants to become an airline pilot, transferred in about 30 hours of credit that she earned in high school through dual enrollment at Central Piedmont Community College.