With state data showing African Americans making up a smaller percentage of those receiving at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, Albemarle Regional Health Services is holding a series of clinics this week to boost the number of Blacks and members of ethnic groups getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held Wednesday at Mt. Lebanon African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Elizabeth City as part of local health officials’ outreach to the African-American community. A similar clinic is slated to be held today at Faith and Victory Christian Center on Horseshoe Road from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
National surveys suggest African-Americans have a higher degree of skepticism about COVID vaccines, even through they are considered more vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus that causes the disease. Local health officials say, however, they’ve not seen any local reluctance to get the COVID vaccine.
Neither has the Rev. Javan Leach, pastor at Mt. Lebanon. Leach said Wednesday most members of his church have already taken the vaccine or plan to take it.
“Most of my congregants are for the vaccine,” he said.
Leach said getting the vaccine has been a very high priority among older members of his congregation.
“And I’m glad to see the community coming out,” Leach said.
He said to the extent that some skepticism about the vaccines may exist in African-American communities, churches can help bridge that gap.
“When you bring it to the African-American churches you are going to get more participation,” Leach said. “Numbers are going to go up.”
“And it’s working,” he added, gesturing toward a line of cars lined up in front of Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday.
If there is skepticism about the vaccine, Leach said there may be some among younger people. He believes, however, that the more young people hear about other young people getting vaccinated, the more will want to get the vaccine.
Leach noted that some younger people were getting vaccinated at Wednesday’s clinic. “And I think that’s because they know us,” he said.
At least one 20-year-old received the vaccine during the clinic. Janiyah Sutton said she heard about the clinic from her mother, who works for the Department of Social Services.
She said she had been waiting for older adults to get the vaccine, which was why she hadn’t already been vaccinated. She decided to go ahead and get the vaccine, she said, because she works in a pharmacy and felt “I also needed to get it.”
Leach said there were eight members of the congregation helping out with the clinic, which ran from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. He said the goal was to vaccinate at least 100 people. By 1:20 p.m., Mt. Lebanon was well on its way toward that goal: at least 60 people had been vaccinated.
Although Wednesday’s clinic was part of health officials’ outreach to the African-American community, the event was open to people of all races and ethnic backgrounds.
In fact, First United Methodist Church, which is a predominantly white congregation, heard about the clinic and provided information about it to church members who had been looking to get vaccinated.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to get (the vaccine),” said Lee Leidy, who explained that she had heard about the clinic from a friend. “I think it’s socially responsible to get the vaccine.”
Myra Rice also mentioned social responsibility as why she was getting the vaccine. “This is my step to help the community,” she said.
The vaccine is still being targeted mainly toward health care workers and people over 65. ARHS said this week the exact number of health care workers in the region is not known, but there are nearly 30,000 people 65 and older in the eight counties.
According to ARHS data, those 65 and older make up 22 percent of the population in Bertie County, 16 percent in Camden County, 24 percent in Chowan County, 14 percent in Currituck County, 19 percent in Gates County, 19 percent in Hertford County, 16 percent in Pasquotank County and 27 percent in Perquimans County.
ARHS does not currently have demographic information about those in the region who’ve been vaccinated. But state data show African Americans receiving at least one dose of the vaccine in significant numbers in only two of ARHS’ eight counties: Bertie, where Blacks made up 47.6% of vaccinations as of Wednesday; and Hertford County, where they made up 45.2% of vaccinations.
It wasn’t clear how many whites were receiving the vaccine in the two counties; both contain large numbers of persons whose race was “suppressed” for data collection purposes, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Whites do make up a large share of those vaccinated in the ARHS’ six other counties, according to the DHHS website. As of Wednesday, whites made up 91% of those receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Currituck; 81% of those receiving one dose in Camden; 81.8% receiving a dose in Perquimans; 77.7% in Chowan; and 66% in both Gates and Pasquotank counties. In Gates and Pasquotank, the race of at least 29% of those receiving one dose of the vaccine was suppressed.
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for ARHS, said the agency is targeting all populations for the vaccine, “including those historically marginalized.”
“Throughout the ARHS region, there are communities members who have barriers to receiving care and are at risk for poor health outcomes,” Underhill said. “Therefore, having a more targeted approach with vaccine clinics helps to eliminate some of the disparities that exist.”
Underhill said holding clinics at churches is an effective strategy for eliminating those disparities.
“ARHS is utilizing our relationships with local churches and other agencies within the region to host the vaccine clinics at their site,” Underhill said.
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.