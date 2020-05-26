While Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 restriction-easing plan allows the reopening of businesses like hair salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors, and permits restaurants to again offer dine-in service, nothing has changed for indoor entertainment businesses and large outdoor amusement centers.
Forced to close by Cooper’s executive order in March, bowling alleys, gyms, movie theaters and amusement parks are now not slated to reopen until Phase Three of the governor’s plan — expected to begin June 26 at the earliest.
And that’s only if the state’s health trends against COVID-19 continue in the right direction. Those trends include decreases in the number of people visiting hospitals or clinics with virus symptoms, the percentage of COVID-19 tests over a 14-day period, the number of hospitalizations for the virus, and the number of lab-confirmed cases.
One of several local businesses still closed under Phase Two of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan is the Albemarle Lanes bowling center.
According to Albemarle Lanes manager Stephen Marshall, the bowling alley was closed to customers around March 20. At the time it closed, Albemarle Lanes was in the middle of multiple bowling seasons, Marshall said.
For that and other reasons, the bowling center’s customers are eager for Albemarle Lanes to reopen. When it does reopen, he expects the bowling alley will be subject to limited capacity measures and social distancing requirements.
Another local business still closed under Phase Two, is RCE Theaters in Elizabeth City. When the movie theater closed in March, it began allowing customers to purchase takeout snacks and other food items outside the theater from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
On April 7, the theater established a GoFundMe account seeking donations.
“We don’t typically ask for help, but due to our current situation, we have several theater bills and loans that are stacking up at this time,” the theater posted on the GoFundMe web page. “We are continuing to pay our salaried staff and are trying hard to get the SBA (Small Business Adminstration) loan that is available.”
According to the GoFundMe page, RCE Theaters has raised $1,390 since April 7.
Also still closed are local gyms and fitness centers, including Elizabeth City’s senior center.
In an emailed response to The Daily Advance last week, City Manager Rich Olson said the center will remain closed for now.
“The clientele of the senior citizen center are those individuals which have the highest risk factors,” Olson said, referring to the fact public health officials consider senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions most at risk of experiencing severe health consequences, including death, if they contract COVID-19.
Also still closed during Phase Two are amusement parks like the H2OBX Waterpark in Powells Point. Last week, the waterpark said it doesn’t plan to open for the summer season until June 20.
“H2OBX Waterpark looks forward to welcoming all our guests to the park this summer,” a statement on park’s website said. “We are following the guidance provided by local, state, and federal officials regarding COVID-19 as we prepare for the upcoming season. As always, ensuring the safety of our staff and guests is a top priority. The current situation and mandated restrictions have posed some challenges to our normal preseason preparation, including staff training.”