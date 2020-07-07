HERTFORD — The director of the Edenton Historical Commission has left the agency to become the new executive director at the Albemarle Commission.
Mike Ervin, 69, started his new job at the Hertford-based Albemarle Commission on Monday after serving four and a half years as head of the history-focused nonprofit.
Ervin succeeds David Whitmer, who had served as the Albemarle Commission’s interim executive director since Melody Wilkins left the post in March.
In addition to his work at the Edenton Historical Commission, Ervin also has worked for two other nonprofits focused on workforce training. He also has taught courses in entrepreneurship and small business operations at the community college level.
Ervin said the opportunity to strengthen small businesses across the region was part of what attracted him to the Albemarle Commission director vacancy.
“I believe that there’s a lot more that I could do on a regional basis,” he said.
Ervin said one project he plans to focus on is expansion of rural broadband coverage in the region.
“That is one of our keys in the future,” Ervin said, referring to the importance of rural broadband in expanding opportunities for small businesses. He noted that 80 percent of all businesses in America are small businesses.
Even agricultural products can now be marketed online, Ervin said. “Years ago you would not have thought of doing that,” he said.
And he said he believes the region has been overlooked too many times on everything from broadband to transportation infrastructure.
“I just don’t think we get our share in northeastern North Carolina,” Ervin said, adding “we are the true cradle of the colony.”
Ervin, who grew up in Edenton, has roots in the region. He noted that his grandparents were from Camden.
“I have relatives all over the region,” he said.
Ervin said every regional commission in the state is unique, with its own set of strengths and weaknesses. The Albemarle Commission, he said, serves a 10-county region that is big, spread out, and has a lot of water.
“It has its own set of challenges,” Ervin said.
The commission also does good work in the region and is poised to make a big difference in economic development, he said. Members of the commission board are outstanding individuals, he added.
Ervin said he already knew many of the commission board members and is enjoying getting to know others.