The Elizabeth City man charged with three counts of homicide in a December shooting is expected to return to Pasquotank County soon from Virginia to face the charges in court.
Nia Yasmeen Tariq, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, said Rickey Etheridge Jr. signed a waiver of extradition in Norfolk General District Court Thursday morning, clearing the way for him to be returned to North Carolina.
"He is expected to be sent back to Elizabeth City before Feb. 8 to face the charges he has there," Tariq said, noting Etheridge faces three counts of homicide. "A control date in Norfolk court has been set for Feb. 9 to verify he was transported back to North Carolina."
Etheridge Jr., 34, of the 1100 block of Megan Drive, has been indicted by a grand jury in the fatal shooting of three people, including a 3-year-old girl, near the intersection of Perry and Jordan streets on Dec. 2 around 5 p.m.
Etheridge was indicted Jan. 3 with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Jaquan Tobias White, 39-year-old Takeyia De’Shay Berry, and Berry’s 3-year-old daughter, Allura Pledger.
Etheridge was arrested Dec. 15 in Norfolk, Virginia, on a fugitive warrant and transported to the city’s jail.
Elizabeth City police have declined to release any details about the fatal shooting incident.