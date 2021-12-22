The Elizabeth City man charged this month with fatally shooting three people, including a 3-year-old girl, had only months earlier completed parole for a previous conviction for a firearm-related charge.
Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, of the 1100 block of Megan Drive, had his parole terminated on Aug. 25 for a conviction of possessing a firearm while a felon, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety records.
Those same records show Etheridge has previous convictions for assault by pointing a gun, possession with intent to sell schedule II of a controlled substance, and possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance.
Etheridge is currently charged with three counts of murder in the Dec. 2 shooting deaths of Jaquan Tobias White, Takeyia De’Shay Berry, and Berry’s 3-year-old daughter, Allura Pledger.
Police have said White, of Elizabeth City, and Berry and her daughter, both of Manteo, were killed during a shooting incident near the intersection of Perry Street and Jordan Street on Dec. 2 around 5 p.m. They declined to release further details.
Etheridge was arrested Dec. 15 in Norfolk, Virginia, on a fugitive warrant and transported to the city’s jail, Elizabeth City police have said. Etheridge remained at the Norfolk city jail without bond on Wednesday.
Nia Yasmeen Tariq, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, said a determination of counsel hearing is scheduled for Etheridge on Tuesday. Etheridge has not waived his right to have an attorney, she said.
Tariq said she was unable to comment on questions related to Etheridge’s extradition back to North Carolina. She said once Etheridge has retained an attorney or one has been appointed for him, questions regarding extradition could be directed to that attorney.
Police have released the names of three other people wounded in the Dec. 2 shooting: Roderick White, 40, of the 800-block of Brooks Avenue; James Harris, 29, of the 1000 block of Landfill Road; and Terry Griffin, 20, of the 100-block of Graves Avenue.
All three have been released from the hospital, interim police Chief Larry James said this week. Charges are pending against Etheridge for those shootings, police said.
Police have declined to say whether those Etheridge is accused of shooting were the intended targets. They’ve also declined to say if he is the lone suspect in the shootings.
Police said Etheridge was arrested through the combined efforts of the Elizabeth City Police Department, Norfolk Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force and Special Operation Team, the U.S. Marshal Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.