CURRITUCK — County Board of Education Chairman Karen Etheridge said Friday she will not seek a fourth four-year term on the school board.
Former Currituck commissioner Paul O’Neal said Friday he will seek the non-partisan Poplar Branch seat in the November general election. O’Neal served a number of terms on the Currituck Board of Commissioners before opting not to seek re-election in 2016.
The filing period for the March 8 primary begins Monday and ends Dec. 17. But the Board of Education seats will be on the November ballot.
Etheridge said it “was time to step down” after 12 years on the board. Etheridge ran unopposed in 2018 and 2014 after winning the seat in 2010 with 41 percent of the vote in a four-person race.
“I’m going to start traveling,” Etheridge said. “I have enjoyed serving on the board. I feel like we have literally made some great strides. It’s just time for me to step down.”
At-Large Commissioner Kevin McCord and District 5 Commissioner Owen Etheridge are both seeking re-election. Both are Republicans.
Republican board Chairman Mike Payment, who represents District 3, said Thursday he “probably” will seek re-election.
Sheriff Matt Beickert is also up for re-election but the first-term Republican could not be reached for comment. A county GOP official said Beickert will run for a second term.
Incumbent Board of Education member Janet Rose, who represents Crawford Township, said Friday she is running for re-election. At-Large board member Bill Dobney also said Friday that he will seek re-election.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said Friday he will seek the GOP nomination for a second term.
Camden Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom White announced last month that he would not seek re-election but the Republican said Friday he could reconsider that decision.
“I’ll make a decision Monday,” White said.
Republican Commissioner Clayton Riggs, who represents the Shiloh District, is also seeking re-election.