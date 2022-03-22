A proposal to add an ethics code — including a conflict of interest statement — to College of The Albemarle's procurement policy got a green light Tuesday from the college's Finance Committee.
The panel voted unanimously to endorse revisions to the procurement policy. The trustees' Policy and Planning Committee was scheduled to consider the revision on Wednesday.
Employees of the college always have been subject to ethical expectations, but college officials said including ethics and conflict of interest statements in the Procurement Policy is helpful for situations involving grants.
The ethics statement calls for integrity and fairness, evenhanded treatment of potential vendors and purchasers, and disclosure by employees of "any potential conflict of interest related to the purchase of equipment, materials, goods, or services."
The conflict of interest statement goes on to say: "Except in very unusual circumstances, the college will not purchase from an employee, an employee's immediate family, or a business in which an employee or an employees family has an ownership interest. If an exception is necessary, the appropriate office must submit a written disclosure of the transaction along with the purchase requisition."
The policy authorizes disciplinary action in accordance with college policies and state law for any employee responsible for purchasing that does not comply with all college policies and state laws.
The proposed policy revision also raises the college's "small purchase threshold" to $25,000, which means that orders for less than that amount do not require any competitive quotes.
Items costing between $25,000 and $50,000 require three written quotes.
Orders for more than $50,000 must be requisitioned to the N.C Division of Purchase and Contract for competitive bids.