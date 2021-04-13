Although some opinion polls have noted resistance to COVID-19 vaccines running high among self-identified evangelicals, some local churches and evangelical leaders strongly support vaccination efforts.
Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church hosted a first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic last Thursday. The church put flyers out in the neighborhood around the church.
Betsy Meads, a member of the church who helped with the clinic, said some people walked to the church to get the vaccine and one man walked his mother there in her wheelchair.
“The ones who got it were glad to get it,” Meads said, adding she would have liked even more people to have turned out for the clinic.
A Pew Research Center report in March showed that among religious groups, White evangelical Protestants were the least likely (54%) to say they definitely or probably would get a COVID-19 vaccine. Slightly under half (45%) said they definitely or probably would not get the vaccine.
By comparison, nine-in-ten atheists, eight-in-ten agnostics, 77% of Catholics and 64% of Black Protestants told the Pew researchers they would definitely or probably get the vaccine.
Bob Smith, a professor of history at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, said he does not understand the skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines or the hesitancy to get one. He has been vaccinated himself, he said.
Smith said getting vaccinated is not just a way to protect oneself; it’s also a way to show love for ones community.
Some skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines may not really be about the vaccine at all, he sad.
“I think there are some people feeling alienated from society because of social change,” Smith said, adding that’s not unique to evangelicals.
Smith said many people also become confused because of new information systems and a media landscape in which many news sources rally around specific agendas rather than seeking to provide objective reporting.
“You’ve got to figure out who you can trust,” Smith said.
Smith said that as a historian he recognizes that media credibility has been an issue before, such as during the “yellow journalism” era of the late 19th century.
Smith said even reporting that “evangelicals are skeptical about the vaccine” could be driven by an agenda, and should be investigated to determine what the claim is based on.
Important elements in a healthy society are civility and some sense of shared values, he said.
“We talk about national challenges, and one of our national challenges is: Are we going to hang together? Or are we going to break apart into all of our little tribes and all our little clubs?” Smith said.
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for Albemarle Regional Health Services, acknowledged there is some “vaccine hesitancy across all populations.” But she noted that’s not unique to the COVID-19 vaccines.
“The spread of misinformation can be a driver of vaccine hesitancy and has played a big role in reducing trust and confidence in the immunization process,” she said.
Underhill said her agency will continue to provide “accurate and timely vaccine education” to help address concerns people have about getting vaccinated.
“It is important to provide transparent facts that are relevant to their needs in order to increase awareness and help dispel myths that will ultimately help individuals make an educated decision about vaccines,” she said.
Most members of Blackwell Memorial Church had already been vaccinated even before the church decided to hold last week’s clinic, according to Meads.
“We want to serve under-served areas and our church is in the middle of an under-served area,” she said.
Meads said she has friends who say they won’t get the vaccine but she doesn’t understand the resistance to it.
“I don’t mind being a test dummy if I can save somebody down the road,” she said.
Meads said her father, who died in December, was in a nursing home last year and COVID-19 kept her from being able to visit with him except from the window outside his room.
She said she doesn’t want anyone else to experience having to be separate from a parent or loved one who is in a nursing home.
The Rev. James Harrington, pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock, said some members of his congregation have received the vaccine but others have expressed concerns about possible side effects.
He said he has heard that older people generally have less severe side effects with the vaccine and he has been passing that on to people who ask him about it.
Others, he said, simply don’t see a need to get vaccinated. The third group is people who have been vaccinated and are glad they have been, he said.
Overall, he said, it looks like more Fellowship Baptist members have not been vaccinated than have been.
Some people aren’t sure where to go for reliable information, Harrington said.
“You really don’t know what to believe anymore,” he said.
Harrington said he hasn’t yet made up his mind about whether he will get vaccinated or not.
The church hasn’t planned a vaccination clinic so far but Harrington said he would be open to looking at that. He noted the church frequently hosts blood drives.
MACU President John Maurice said he has heard some skepticism about whether enough research has been done to determine the vaccines’ effects and outcomes.
Maurice noted evangelicals often are more conservative about the role of government and some may be reluctant to get vaccinated if they believe the government is pressuring them to do it.
“But I haven’t heard any biblical or theological reason for why people aren’t getting the vaccine,” Maurice said.
MACU does not plan to host a vaccination clinic on campus, Maurice said. There really aren’t medical resources on campus, he said, adding the health department has been doing a good job with clinics.
Meads said she is open to Blackwell Memorial hosting another first-dose clinic. “I would love the church to have another first-dose clinic if there is a need,” she said.
The clinic last week had two stations and no waiting, Meads said.
“The health department was wonderful to work with,” she said. “They did a wonderful job — very efficient.”
Blackwell Memorial does plan to hold a second-dose Moderna clinic on May 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meads said the turnout for that clinic might be higher since a lot of people seem to be looking for second-dose clinics right now.