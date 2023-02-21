EDENTON — Evangelist Franklin Graham III will visit Edenton in May as part of the Asheville native’s tour of Maryland, Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Graham, who is the son of the late Christian evangelist Billy Graham, will visit Edenton on Sunday, May 7 as part of his God Loves You Tidewater Tour, according to GodLovesYouTour.com. The one-night worship event at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds starts at 4 p.m. and will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.