...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from midday through early this evening. These breezy and
warm conditions will result in low humidity values from 25 to 35
percent across the area. This, along with drying fuels such as
leaves and tree litter will result in an Increased Fire Danger
across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
EDENTON — Evangelist Franklin Graham III will visit Edenton in May as part of the Asheville native’s tour of Maryland, Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.
Graham, who is the son of the late Christian evangelist Billy Graham, will visit Edenton on Sunday, May 7 as part of his God Loves You Tidewater Tour, according to GodLovesYouTour.com. The one-night worship event at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds starts at 4 p.m. and will include live music by Christian artists Newsboys and Marcos Witt.
“I’m grateful that the Lord has opened the door for another God Loves You Tour — this time in Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina,” Graham said in a press release on his website.
The tour is the culmination of months of work between the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and local pastors to encourage prayer and to train believers to share Jesus, said Steve Rhoads, the association’s vice president.
According to the news release, past tours are evidence that every community “needs the hope of the Gospel.”
“People are hungry for something that is real, dying to see if anything has lasting value and will make a difference,” Rhoads said. “Over and over we hear, ‘Is this all there is? Does life just consist of living and working and going through the motions? Isn’t there more to life than this?’ And the answer is yes! God is real and Jesus still saves. And when Franklin stands to preach, that is what he will offer — good news.”
E.C. Toppin, president of the Chowan County Regional Fair Board of Directors, said event organizers were looking for sites to hold the event in the local area and they came by the fairground and talked to regional fair officials.
After seeing the site and getting answers to some questions, "they called and said they wanted to come," he said.
The event will be open air, with attendees bringing their own chairs.
"We figure we can accommodate 5,000 or even up to 6,000 people," Toppin said.
Details are still being worked out, he said, but "they pretty much handle everything," he said.
Toppin said he is excited to see the Franklin Graham event coming to Edenton and the fairgrounds.
"I think it's going to draw a lot of people and give people an opportunity to see something that they normally would not get a chance to see without driving a long way," Toppin said.
Following are the additional dates and locations of other stops along the God Loves You Tidewater Tour: