Evangelist John Murphy and his family escaped Ukraine with just the clothes on their backs in the early-morning hours of Russia’s invasion of the country on Feb. 24.
Despite being refugees themselves, Murphy and his wife, Iryna, have established “Love for Ukrainians” to assist people “physically and spiritually” who have also been forced to flee the country.
Murphy, a graduate of what is now Mid-Atlantic Christian University and whose parents still live in the city, shared his experiences with the Elizabeth City Rotary Club Monday afternoon.
Murphy has overseen Odessa Mission for almost 30 years and said he and his family received help when they first reached Moldova and then Romania before eventually arriving in Richmond, Virginia, where they currently are living.
Murphy called the trip out of Ukraine “traumatic” but said his family was relieved when they reached the safety of Romania, which is a member of the NATO security alliance. He said his family immediately received offers of food and lodging and other help.
“We got out by the skin of our teeth and got to Romania,” Murphy said. “Once we got to Bucharest (Romania’s capital city), when we got off the train there were people standing there on the platform saying, ‘Are you from Ukraine? We are here to help you. Whatever you need we got it.’ It was such a great feeling knowing that people had your back.”
Now, Murphy and his family are giving back the best they can through Love for Ukrainians. He described the organization’s budget as “shoestring” but growing.
“We have sent a little over $7,000 to help people, but $7,000 is a lot of money for us,” Murphy said. “We try to be very strategic in the amounts we send and to whom we send it to to get the maximum effect.”
Murphy said the needs of the people they are trying to help vary.
“Some people need to be evacuated and taken out of the war zone,” Murphy said. “Some people need to be fed. Some people need to be connected with good, solid people in Europe who can help them.”
Murphy told Rotarians two members of his church in Odessa named Leda and Vova have become refugees for the second time since 2014. They were living in eastern Ukraine when fighting broke out in two breakaway regions that year, prompting them to flee westward to Odessa.
When the Russian invasion began in February the pair fled to Germany via Moldova with the help of Murphy’s organization. He said while Love for Ukrainians may not have a lot of financial resources it does have numerous contacts in the region to provide help.
“They have fled twice, they have lost everything twice,” Murphy said. “But we were able to get them to Germany and to a good solid church.” He said members of the church’s congregation “have rented them an apartment, furnished the apartment and are taking care of them.”
“We are able to send these people to people who are able to take care of the rest,” Murphy said.
Iryna Murphy’s now deceased father was a colonel in the army of the former Soviet Union and she still has a sister living in Russia. John Murphy said when the families talk that they don’t discuss politics.
“It’s hard to know exactly what her sister believes in,” Murphy said.
There are also other reasons they don’t discuss politics, Murphy said.
“Her sister lives in Russia and you are not allowed to express your opinion,” Murphy said. “They (Russian government) are listening and watching.”
Murphy said it is hard to get accurate news out of Ukraine right now because of the propaganda coming from both the Ukrainian and Russian sides of the war. He said the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle.
“We look at the Ukrainian media all the time, so much propaganda,” Murphy said. “They are trying to say we are winning this war hands down. The U.S. (media) was touting that narrative for a while, too. Now it is like, ‘Hmm, it is in question.’ If you watch the Russian news, they (the Russians) are indestructible and they are going to destroy the world and there will only be one king, King Putin.”
From what Murphy has heard from people on the ground in Odessa, the city is relatively calm and that basic services are up and working.
“The internet is up and we stay in contact with a lot of people there,” Murphy said. “No one (in the congregation) has been killed, no one has been injured.”
But the war has come close to his church, Murphy said.
“There was a rocket attack about a month ago and it just missed our building,” Murphy said. “It was very, very close. It hit an adjacent building that was a mini-hotel. But so far, so good.”
Donations to help Murphy’s efforts can be made at LoveforUkrainians.org.