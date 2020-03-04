EDENTON — Chris Evans won the Republican primary for the at-large seat on the Chowan Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Elsewhere on Tuesday, all three Board of Education incumbents won re-election to their seats in Perquimans County.
Evans defeated fellow Republican Michael Dean by 375 votes to lay claim to the commission seat now held by Democrat Don Faircloth, who did not seek re-election.
According to unofficial results, Evans collected 810 votes or 65.06 percent to Dean's 435 votes or 34.94 percent. Barring a successful unaffiliated candidacy this fall, he'll be elected to the seat in November since no Democrat filed for the seat.
Turnout in Chowan for Tuesday's primary election was 28.85 percent.
In Perquimans, Arlene Yates, Leary Winslow and Russell Lassiter were re-elected to four-year terms on the county school board. Challenger David Silva fell short in his bid to win one of the seats.
According to unofficial results, Yates led all vote-getters in the four-candidate, nonpartisan race, collecting 860 votes or 33.98 percent. Winslow finished second with 699 votes or 27.62 percent. Lassiter was third with 634 votes or 25.05 percent.
Silva finished with 330 votes or 13 percent.
Turnout in Perquimans for Tuesday's election was 27 percent.