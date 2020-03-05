EDENTON — Chris Evans won the Republican primary for the at-large seat on the Chowan Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Elsewhere on Tuesday, all three Board of Education incumbents won re-election to their seats in Perquimans County.
Evans defeated fellow Republican Michael Dean by 375 votes to lay claim to the commission seat now held by Democrat Don Faircloth, who did not seek re-election.
According to unofficial results, Evans collected 810 votes or 65.06 percent to Dean’s 435 votes or 34.94 percent. Barring a successful unaffiliated candidacy this fall, he’ll be elected to the seat in November since no Democrat filed for the seat.
In Perquimans, Arlene Yates, Leary Winslow and Russell Lassiter were re-elected to four-year terms on the county school board. Challenger David Silva fell short in his bid to win one of the seats.
According to unofficial results, Yates led all vote-getters in the four-candidate, nonpartisan race, collecting 860 votes or 33.98 percent. Winslow finished second with 699 votes or 27.62 percent. Lassiter was third with 634 votes or 25.05 percent.
Silva finished with 330 votes or 13 percent.
Turnout in Chowan for Tuesday’s primary election was 28.85 percent.
Evans said he is truly grateful for the tremendous support he received across the county.
“I am excited about the future of our county and my opportunity to serve in this capacity,” he said. “Many people contributed and offered support in many ways and I am so thankful to each and every one for the role each played. ... I am most honored for the confidence the voters have placed in me.”
Evans encouraged constituents to help him help them by getting involved in their local government.
“Attend meetings and speak out,” he said. “Your board of commissioners work for you and they need to hear from you.”
Dean thanked voters and asked supporters to continue to support candidates who support freedom.
“I’d like to thank all those who took their time to go to the polls and exercise their right to vote,” he said. “Thanks especially to those who placed confidence in me. I’d also say their task is not complete; they need to vote in November to elect those who would protect their individual rights and freedoms.”
Turnout in Perquimans for Tuesday’s election was 27 percent.
Yates thanked voters for their confidence in her and the Board of Education.
“I truly appreciate your confidence in me,” she said. “Thanks again, as we work together by supporting excellence in education for all students.”
Lassiter said he believes the re-election of the three board incumbents means the community is happy with the board’s direction.
“I am excited to continue to serve alongside Mr. Leary Winslow and Mrs. Arlene Yates and all other board members,” he said. “I’m grateful to the voters for their confidence in me and will work hard for the education and well-being of all of our students.”
Winslow also thanked voters.
“Going through an election process in a small community is a humbling experience,” he said. “I am grateful for the community’s support.”
Silva offered his congratulations to Yates as the top vote-getter and said he will remain active in his support for the school system.
“This was a blast,” he said “I decided some time ago I wanted to serve our community, specifically in education. The election result does not change that. It only affects what tools I have to use. I am grateful to the folks who supported me and proud of our community for the overall turnout.”