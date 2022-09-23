...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CURRITUCK — A former finance officer for the Currituck County Schools has filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging she was sexually harassed by the district’s school superintendent and then unjustly fired.
Larissa York, the district’s finance officer for two years, claims Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz sexually harassed her and then fired her on July 15, 2021, according to the lawsuit filed by York's husband, attorney Thomas York, Sept. 19 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Larissa York is seeking at least $2 million in damages and back pay. She is also seeking a jury trial.
The suit names Lutz, current Currituck Schools finance officer Susan Mizelle and the Currituck County Schools as defendants.
Lutz, Mizelle and Currituck Board of Education Chairwoman Karen Etheridge were all served subpoenas connected to the lawsuit during a recess of a meeting between the board of education and county commissioners Thursday night.
The lawsuit states that Mizelle is a defendant because she defamed Larissa York “so that she could take over her position as Chief Financial Officer.”
York alleges that each of the defendants violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
In the lawsuit, York, who worked as the school district’s CFO for two years, alleges Lutz touched her inappropriately while the two were alone together for a meeting in early 2021.
The suit states that York jumped away from Lutz and sat down in a chair. From that day forward, York claims that she was subjected to unwelcomed comments and other acts of intimidation by Lutz leading up to her termination in July 2021.
“Plaintiff (York) was subjected to unwelcome sexual harassment from defendant Lutz, her supervisor, in the form of sexual advances, unwelcome physical contact, sexually suggestive verbal comments, unwanted content of a sexual nature, repeated attempts to isolate her to place her in a vulnerable position, the threat of further unwanted contact of a sexual nature, hostile treatment, and fabricated complaints against her during her employment with defendant,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit further states “defendant (Currituck County Schools') officers, directors, and managers condoned and ratified the malicious, willful, wanton, and reckless conduct alleged above by not allowing the plaintiff any fair and reasonable due process.”
Lutz said in a statement that he categorically denies York’s allegations.
“I have and will continue to vehemently deny the false accusations made by Larissa York and her husband and attorney Tom York,” Lutz said. “I, along with my wife and family, appreciate the outpouring of kindness, love and support shared with us during this difficult time period. The judicial process will be lengthy and we have full faith the truth will be revealed and justice served.”
A statement by Etheridge says the first time York made any claim to Currituck school officials that she was a victim of sexual misconduct came after she was fired. York's lawsuit also states it was after she was fired that she advised the Currituck Board of Education that she had been the victim of sexual discrimination.
“Following the termination of her employment with the school system, Ms. York for the first time made allegations against the superintendent, which he adamantly denies,” Etheridge said in a statement. “Ms. York was afforded an opportunity for a fair and impartial hearing before the Board of Education to review her concerns but declined to participate. We are in the process of reviewing Ms. York’s lawsuit, and the board will respond through its court filings.”
In a memo dated July 21, 2021, Lutz outlined 19 different allegations apparently supporting Larissa York’s termination. In it, Lutz also states that he met with York on July 15, 2021 and informed her he “had lost faith in her abilities to handle financial matters within the district.”
Lutz, the memo states, then gave York the option of resigning rather than being terminated. York, the memo states, advised Lutz she would not resign but instead would be getting an attorney.
York's lawsuit also alleges that a notebook that she kept documenting alleged instances of harassment by Lutz went missing after she was terminated. The lawsuit alleges that York was not allowed to retrieve personal belongings from her office immediately after her dismissal.
The defendants “have lost, stolen, or destroyed them, which is further evidence of their guilt,” York's lawsuit alleges.
York's lawsuit is seeking in excess of $1 million in compensatory damages and in excess of $1 million in punitive damages. She is also seeking attorney’s fees.