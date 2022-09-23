CURRITUCK — A former finance officer for the Currituck County Schools has filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging she was sexually harassed by the district’s school superintendent and then unjustly fired.

Larissa York, the district’s finance officer for two years, claims Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz sexually harassed her and then fired her on July 15, 2021, according to the lawsuit filed by York's husband, attorney Thomas York, Sept. 19 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.