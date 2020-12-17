HERTFORD — A former sergeant with the Hertford Police Department accused of punching a handcuffed suspect was convicted in Perquimans District Court last week on charges of misdemeanor assault and battery.

Dallas Dewayne Hale, who had entered a not guilty plea in the case, was sentenced to unsupervised probation and ordered to pay court costs.

According to court documents, the charges against Hale stem from a Feb. 29 incident involving a Hertford man named Lorenzo Blunt.

During Hertford police’s response to a domestic dispute, court records show Blunt refused to obey officers’ instructions, became verbally hostile, resisted arrest, threatened Hale and spat on him.

Hale used force to subdue Blount. However, a later investigation determined Hale punched Blount in the head while he was in handcuffs.


The incident was recorded by both body-worn and dashboard vehicle cameras, court documents show.

Hale, who was hired by the Hertford Police Department on Jan. 7, was fired March 5 for “excessive use of force,” court documents show.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation to determine whether to suspend or revoke Hale’s certification as a law enforcement officer.

Hale was arrested Sept. 3 by the Surry County Sheriff’s Department and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

According to court documents, Blount plans to appeal his conviction to Perquimans County Superior Court.

