Judy Antthony

Judy Anthony, a former shelter manager at the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, poses for a photo outside her home, Wednesday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

In March, the state issued a written warning to the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina after two issues involving the shelter’s use of euthanasia were discovered.

The letter was dated March 1 and issued by the Veterinary Division of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The warning states that a certified euthanasia technician employed at the shelter went to a resident’s home to euthanize an animal. The letter does identify the technician or the date of the offense, but says performing euthanasia away from the confines of the SPCA shelter is a violation.