In March, the state issued a written warning to the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina after two issues involving the shelter’s use of euthanasia were discovered.
The letter was dated March 1 and issued by the Veterinary Division of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The warning states that a certified euthanasia technician employed at the shelter went to a resident’s home to euthanize an animal. The letter does identify the technician or the date of the offense, but says performing euthanasia away from the confines of the SPCA shelter is a violation.
In the second incident, according to the letter, a former employee euthanized 48 shelter animals between Oct. 28, 2021 and Jan. 27, 2022, after her state certification to euthanize animals expired on Oct. 27, 2021.
The two shelter workers were each assessed an undisclosed civil penalty, while the letter served as a warning to shelter leadership.
The former employee, whose work at the shelter included serving as shelter manager, discussed that period and the emotional toll that several years of having to decide whether to euthanize sick, injured or dangerous animals put on her.
Judy Anthony said she never tried to conceal that her certification to euthanize animals had expired and that she always signed the documents related to animals that had been euthanized.
“When I euthanized those 48 animals without certification it was only on the days the certified euthanasia tech was not there. I never hid it,” Anthony said recently. “I always put my initials on it and it was entered as such. There was no malice behind what I did.”
Anthony said her focus was sparing sick or injured animals from suffering.
“If they were suffering and sick I did not want the animals to suffer,” she said. “Which was also a priority for me — animal welfare.”
Anthony said because of the emotional drain she was experiencing she submitted her resignation from the shelter in the first week of January, giving shelter officials 30 days’ notice.
“I put in my notice because I was suffering from compassion fatigue,” she said. “This is considered a secondary PTSD.”
‘Compassion fatigue’
The medical reference website webmd.com defines “compassion fatigue” as “the physical, emotional and psychological impact of helping others — often through experiences of stress or trauma.”
“I was no longer able to relate to anyone outside of the shelter,” said Anthony of her symptoms. “My feelings were put away every day in order to continue to do my job in a way that shelter workers have to do every day.”
She found herself unable to have day-to-day conversations with people unless they were about animals, she said.
“Vacations with the family were a very rare event for me because the shelter always came first, I’m ashamed to say,” she said. “It was actually on a weekend trip that I decided to put my notice in while speaking with a friend I’ve known since I was 5 (years old) that made me realize I was losing touch with what was important.”
Anthony said compassion fatigue is common among shelter workers but there are not many resources for animal welfare workers.
“There is not a lot of help out there for this particular aspect of compassion fatigue,” she said. “In December 2021 we had a therapist come in to speak with staff in regards to compassion fatigue.”
The therapist had to research compassion fatigue from the animal welfare aspect and shelter staff completed some online training, she said.
“This was something that mattered to me,” Anthony said.
Like most jobs, there is a lot of work that happens at the SPCA that the public typically may not be aware of. For instance, Anthony said, the shelter manager and staff are responsible for organizing animal rescues, ensuring sick animals are properly medicated and cleaning and sanitizing common areas and animal enclosures. They also are responsible for arranging transportation for animals to spay and neuter clinics as well as visits to the veterinarian. They also lead donation drives and organize adoption events, among other tasks.
Anthony returned to work at the shelter in May but left again a short time later in early September. During that period the shelter was able to increase its volunteer ranks, Anthony said. Also there was a dog that tested positive for the parvovirus and some cats contracted a treatable but contagious intestinal parasite, she said. She reported the dog with parvo to the state, she said.
Letter: Euthanizations ‘unnecessary’
Anthony’s reflections on her work at the shelter on Enterprise Drive off Pitts Chapel Road follow a letter to The Daily Advance in September expressing concerns about animals unnecessarily being euthanized there. The letter was published Oct. 14 and written by Laura Chapman.
“Gone are the people who truly cared and always made the welfare of the animals their highest priority,” Chapman’s letter stated. “In the past, animals were only euthanized for dangerous behavior or serious illness.”
Kim Parrish, interim president of the SPCA, said that in some instances “the shelter has become a repository for sick and unwanted animals.”
Parrish was speaking in mid-October regarding criticism of the shelter’s euthanasia practice.
“Euthanasia has always been used at the shelter because we are an open admissions shelter,” she said. “Which means we have to take in every animal that comes to our door. Unlike no-kill shelters, who can turn them away or send them to a shelter to be euthanized.”
No animals rejected
According to its contract with Pasquotank County, the SPCA shelter must accept all animals, regardless of health, temperament or other issues that may make them unlikely to be adopted, Parrish said. Because of this, there are times when staff have to decide whether to put an animal down.
“We’re obligated to take the animal,” said Parrish, who was not the SPCA president at the time the shelter received the state warning.
In Pasquotank County, there are three dog categories that make an animal a potential danger to the community, Parrish explained. The categories are “bite dogs,” “potentially dangerous dogs” and “dangerous dogs.” SPCA staff are required to accept and care for all those animals.
Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 17, there were 2,252 animals turned in to the shelter, Parrish said. Of those, 1,722 were cats and 530 were dogs.
Of the total number of cats, 418 were surrendered to the shelter by their owners and 31 were returned to the shelter after being adopted. Pasquotank County Animal Control seized another 942 cats, 328 were turned in as strays by residents and the remaining three cats were transferred in from other area shelters.
Of the total number of dogs, 153 were surrendered by their owners and 16 were returned to the shelter after being adopted. Animal control seized another 270 dogs, 81 were turned in as strays by residents and the remaining 10 dogs were transferred in from other area shelters.
During an all-access tour of the shelter in October, a black Labrador that barked, growled and gnashed its teeth had been isolated for aggressive behavior. Another dog in the quarantine kennels was experiencing what staff called “barrier aggression.”
That means ordinarily the dog is friendly but once confined to a closed space it becomes aggressive, said new shelter manager Anna Stapleton. Issues like that can be dangerous to shelter personnel and hinder the likelihood the animal will get adopted.
Another dog that had been surrendered by its owner had such a bad case of heartworm disease that it couldn’t help but cough and wheeze as it paced in its pen. Heartworm treatment at that stage of the disease can be costly, Parrish said.
At least two other rooms were filled with cats and kittens in cages. These cats had been recently admitted to the shelter and were separated from the cats available for adoption in the shelter’s main hallway.
The new cats have to undergo the shelter’s standard medical treatment, which include antibiotics to help remedy wheezing and other respiratory symptoms, plus basic worm and flea treatments, before they can be displayed for adoption, Parrish said. The male cats also have to be neutered before going on display.
If an animal needs medical treatment beyond the qualifications of shelter staff, the animal is taken to a veterinarian, according to Parrish.
According to Parrish, state guidelines limit the shelter’s capacity to 53 dogs and 108 cats. Adhering to the guideline is often difficult, given the number of animals turned in.
“Last week, 55 cats were brought in,” Parrish said in October. “That is over half of our (allotted) cat population. Our dogs are at 56.”
Euthanasia is used as a last resort.
“We’re treating everything that comes through the door,” Parrish said. “We’re all doing everything possible. The staff is doing the best they can.”
And the number of shelter workers to perform the daily workload is limited.
“Usually we’d have 14 employees,” Parrish said in October when the number of paid workers was just six.
“So, we are way under” she said. “We are understaffed for the animal capacity that we have. They are a dedicated staff, working nonstop and exhausted.”
The shelter is using foster families and adoption promotions to help reduce overcrowding, she said.
More animals surrendered
Parrish said the shelter has seen a number of owners surrender pets this year. It’s partly because many families adopted an animal during the COVID-19 pandemic only to bring them back to the shelter once coronavirus cases started to ease, she said.
Other animals, primarily stray cats, are turned over to the shelter after having been trapped by residents.
Parrish stressed the importance of educating the community on the benefits of “trap, neuter and release.” The process involves residents trapping or catching stray cats and having them neutered before releasing them back into the wild.
While the shelter does not have an official foster care program, there were about 100 cats in foster care in October, Parrish said. Those cats will eventually be returned to the shelter, because foster animals are in temporary care to make room for additional animals at the shelter.
“Cats should be in homes, not crates” at the SPCA shelter, Parrish said.
Circling back to the shelter’s use of euthanasia and public criticism, Parrish said staff understand that it is the shelter’s mission and responsibility to accept all animals turned in to the shelter.
“With that responsibility comes decisions that may cause criticism from the public,” she said. “Instead of criticizing, why not help? If you can’t adopt, volunteer. If you can’t volunteer, donate. It’s as simple as that.”