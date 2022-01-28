Embattled athletics volunteer Tony Sawyer told the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education Thursday that he is running for a school board seat.
Sawyer spoke during the public comment period at the board's meeting Thursday night.
Sawyer noted he had been removed from his volunteer position with the Northeastern High School football team after 17 years of service because of misdemeanors that were more than 20 years old.
"One of the things I'm going to be arguing about in my campaign running for school board is the double standard," Sawyer said.
The double standard he referenced was based on his assertion that the schools had recently hired a convicted felon.
ECPPS spokesman Tammy W. Sawyer — asked Friday about Tony Sawyer's claim that a felon had been hired — said, "At this time, we are unaware of having hired anyone recently who has a felony background, contrary to what Mr. Sawyer said at the meeting last night."
She added that even if school officials did know who Sawyer was referencing and could confirm they had some criminal background, that background would be considered confidential personnel information the school district could not legally share with the public.
Tony Sawyer said that during the past 10 months of his fight to get back on the sidelines at Northeastern he has received many emails, letters and phone calls from school district officials basically calling on him to "shut up and give up."
But Sawyer said he would not do that, paraphrasing Martin Luther King Jr.'s statement, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."
"I'm 53," Sawyer said. "I hope my life don't end anytime soon. So hopefully I won't be becoming silent."
Sawyer said he would like to be reinstated as a school volunteer immediately.
"I want to put this behind me so I can concentrate on running for the school board seat," Sawyer said.
Sawyer said change is needed on the school board and he hopes to oust one of the incumbents.
"I've got a lot of backing behind me," Sawyer said. "I've got the Lord behind me. And I don't really need a whole lot of other things, other than for the voters to listen to me."
When Chairwoman Sharon Warden informed Sawyer that his time was up, he said, "hopefully I'll be able to tell you that in June."
A longtime volunteer assistant for the Northeastern High School football team, Sawyer spoke at the board's October meeting and asked to be reinstated.
Sawyer told board members in his comment at the October meeting that a background check “dug deep into my past” and found something from 25 years ago that led to a recommendation that he no longer be allowed to volunteer with the Northeastern Eagles football team.
A review of court records by The Daily Advance found misdemeanor convictions for a "Tony Sawyer" from about 25 years ago that included one for misdemeanor assault and another for indecent exposure.
When asked about the convictions in an interview, Sawyer said the assault conviction was based on a misunderstanding and the exposure conviction was the result of a false accusation rooted in a desire for revenge.
Sawyer said that in his early 20s he worked at a store owned and operated by his grandfather. His grandfather told him to tell several teenage boys who were loitering that they had to leave the property, Sawyer said.
They were angry that he had told them they had to leave the property, and they falsely claimed that he had exposed himself as they were leaving, he said.