EDENTON — John A. Holmes High School's home baseball and softball games were canceled Wednesday after Edenton police said occupants of two vehicles near the school exchanged gunfire.
No injuries were reported and police are seeking suspects in the incident.
According to a post on the town of Edenton's Facebook page, town police officers responded to an incident reported at 7:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Bond Street. Witnesses told police that two vehicles were parked side by side when occupants of both vehicles exchanged gunfire.
One of the vehicles, described by witnesses as white, apparently sustained damage to a headlight and driver's side mirror. The second vehicle, described as silver colored, also apparently sustained damage in the incident.
Police are looking for both vehicles and their drivers. They've also notified area body shops to report anyone showing up with damage appearing to have been caused by gunfire.
Police Chief Henry King praised school officials for taking prompt action after the shooting incident to protect students and staff.
“Both students and staff are safe because of the swift action taken by staff members who followed the (Edenton-)Chowan School system lockdown procedures," he said in the Facebook post. "Both games were canceled for the evening because of this senseless act."
Edenton police are urging anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting incident to contact Corporal Lassiter at 333-9628 or Detective Sgt. Michael at 337-4878 or 482-5144, ext 106. Callers may also call an anonymous tip line at 632-0303. Reports may also be filed at www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm.