Carova story

The Laughing Gull, a rental property on the Carova beach, is one of the only oceanfront houses left in front of the dunes.

 Photo courtesy Josee Molavi

Editor’s note: This is the first in a multi-part special series.

CAROVA — On a blustery day in September, Edward Ponton studies an incoming storm as the afternoon rain meets the ocean. He points north, calling attention to the backs of the rolling waves, indicating a southeast swell. It’s the remnants of Hurricane Fiona making its way up the North Carolina coast.