...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 3
Employees of the Fearing-Hayman Boat Works are shown in this photo taken around 1902. The photo will be part of the new exhibit, "Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Traditions Around the Albemarle Sound," that opens at Museum of the Albemarle Monday, Oct. 10.
Employees of the Creef Boatworks in Wanchese are shown standing inside a schooner under construction in this photo taken around 1898. The photo will be part of the new exhibit, "Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Traditions Around the Albemarle Sound," that opens at Museum of the Albemarle Monday, Oct. 10.
The 183-ton brig Pyomingo was built in Hyde County in 1799. The 81-foot vessel sailed to the West Indies and the Mediterranean. The photo will be part of the new exhibit, "Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Traditions Around the Albemarle Sound," that opens at Museum of the Albemarle Monday, Oct. 10.
Employees of the Fearing-Hayman Boat Works are shown in this photo taken around 1902. The photo will be part of the new exhibit, "Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Traditions Around the Albemarle Sound," that opens at Museum of the Albemarle Monday, Oct. 10.
Employees of the Creef Boatworks in Wanchese are shown standing inside a schooner under construction in this photo taken around 1898. The photo will be part of the new exhibit, "Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Traditions Around the Albemarle Sound," that opens at Museum of the Albemarle Monday, Oct. 10.
The 183-ton brig Pyomingo was built in Hyde County in 1799. The 81-foot vessel sailed to the West Indies and the Mediterranean. The photo will be part of the new exhibit, "Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Traditions Around the Albemarle Sound," that opens at Museum of the Albemarle Monday, Oct. 10.
Boatbuilders have been constructing vessels to ply the waterways of the Albemarle region for thousands of years — even before the first permanent English settlers arrived.
Whether their handiwork was built for commerce, recreation or even as a means to gain freedom, those who build boats have had a long lasting impact on the region and created a maritime legacy that continues even today.
That impact will be the subject of a new exhibit, "Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Traditions Around the Albemarle Sound" that opens at Museum of the Albemarle Monday, Oct. 10.
According to a museum press release, the exhibit will feature "graphics and artifacts that exemplify boatbuilding traditions that tie generations and communities together, showcasing the Albemarle region’s strong, diverse maritime heritage."
According to the museum, many of those who built boats did so by intuition and feeling; hence the name of the exhibit. "Rock of the Eye" is an expression dating back to the late 18th century that literally means "to be guided by the eye."
These boatbuilders also passed along knowledge of their craft and techniques to succeeding generations, who in turn "added their own unique yet innovative and daring style, making boatbuilding imperative to our culture," the museum said.
Some of these boatbuilders continue the tradition today, the museum said. "Coming from long-standing fishing traditions, these boatbuilders take pride in their work as they ensure that the art of boatbuilding continues for future generations."
A family of Dare County boatbuilders will be the subject of a History for Lunch program at the museum on Wednesday, Oct. 5, before the "Rock of the Eye" exhibit opens.
LeVern Davis Parker, author of the book, "Our Family, It's History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County," will discuss the history of the Creef-Davis family during a presentation that starts at noon in the museum's Gaither Auditorium.
Parker's book details the lives of George Washington Creef Sr., George Washington Creef Jr., Ralph Davis, Vern Davis, and Buddy Davis. It also includes a number of photographs of their boatbuilding operations.
Parker's lecture will be offered both in person and via Zoom. Attendees can register at the museum’s Facebook page or website. Copies of her book will be available at the Museum's Gift Shop.
Museum of the Albemarle is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.