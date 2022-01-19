The Daily Advance will distribute an expanded print edition on Friday due to the likelihood of wintry weather and hazardous driving conditions. The edition will include content for Friday through Monday.
No newspaper will be produced Friday for Saturday distribution. Staff will update dailyadvance.com Friday and through the weekend with the latest local news, sports and weather information.
Sleet and at least three inches of snow are expected throughout the region between Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service reported. Altering our production schedule will minimize time delivery trucks have to be on the roadway during the storm.
Digital access is available at no additional charge to all print subscribers. If you need help setting up your login, call us at (252) 329-9505 or email customercare@apgenc.com.
Adams Publishing Group will place a one-day credit on the account of all print subscribers to compensate for the inconvenience. Please visit us online, and thank you for your readership.