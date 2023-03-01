downtown road closings map marathon 2023

This map of downtown indicates that parts of Water, Main and Ehringhaus streets highlighted in pink will be closed during all three racing events scheduled for this weekend's Coast Guard Marathon. The section of Water Street between Shepard and Ehringhaus streets will be closed continuously from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Saturday. 

 Map courtesy Visit Elizabeth City

Motorists traveling in and around Elizabeth City this weekend should expect temporary road closings during U.S. Coast Guard Marathon events scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The 2nd annual Coast Guard Marathon will be held Thursday through Saturday, with different events an activities planned for each day. Visit Elizabeth City, the local tourism agency that organizes the popular marathon, expects more than 3,000 runners and spectators to be in town for the event.