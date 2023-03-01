This map of downtown indicates that parts of Water, Main and Ehringhaus streets highlighted in pink will be closed during all three racing events scheduled for this weekend's Coast Guard Marathon. The section of Water Street between Shepard and Ehringhaus streets will be closed continuously from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Motorists traveling in and around Elizabeth City this weekend should expect temporary road closings during U.S. Coast Guard Marathon events scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
The 2nd annual Coast Guard Marathon will be held Thursday through Saturday, with different events an activities planned for each day. Visit Elizabeth City, the local tourism agency that organizes the popular marathon, expects more than 3,000 runners and spectators to be in town for the event.
Each of the three scheduled running events will require roads to be closed at different times and locations to ensure runner safety. The start and finish line for all three races will be on Water Street between Waterfront Park and Museum of the Albemarle. Information about all three races, including routes and start times is posted at the event website, coastguardmarathon.com.
Following is a schedule of road closings:
• Water Street between Ehringhaus and Shepard streets will be continuously closed to traffic from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Saturday.
• While each race is underway, the following downtown roads will be closed: Main Street from Water to S. Road Street, Ehringhaus from Water to S. Road and Water from Elizabeth to Shepard streets.
• All streets that make up Friday’s 5K course will remain closed to traffic from 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The 5K race starts at 4 p.m.
• Saturday’s half marathon and marathon races both start at 7:30 a.m. and for several miles participants in both races will share the same course, before the half marathon track returns participants to downtown. There will be rolling road closures enforced along stretches of each event’s route.
• Riverside Avenue will be closed in both directions from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. River Road to Weeksville Road will be closed to north-bound motorists from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Traffic will be open to south-bound motorists during this time.
• Herrington Road will be closed to northbound traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Traffic will be open to south-bound motorists.
Saturday’s downtown road closures also include portions of McMorrine, Fearing, Church and Main streets from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This year’s marathon course will guide runners south to Weeksville Road and onto the U.S. Coast Guard Base, where part of the course includes an aircraft runway.
Runners will continue from the base to Newbegunland, where at Bugsy Beach they will begin their loop back into town. The return trip will include a loop around the 20-story World War II airship hangar on the campus of TCOM LP.
Law enforcement officials will be escorting runners along both routes to ensure their safety. Motorists should expect to encounter some delays.