Stephen Lilly (center) speaks to youngsters attending a Young Author' Club summer writing camp about his life's experience at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center in Elizabeth City, Thursday morning. Lilly shared his experiences as a Navy medical corpsman working with U.S. Marines and about his life with his wife, who is now deceased.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

It is often said that experience is the best teacher.

With that maximum in mind, young authors attending a summer writing camp spent Thursday morning listening to area residents at the Elizabeth City/Pasquotank Senior Center talk about their life experiences.