...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 today. For Friday heat index
values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening and again Friday from noon
to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
It is often said that experience is the best teacher.
With that maximum in mind, young authors attending a summer writing camp spent Thursday morning listening to area residents at the Elizabeth City/Pasquotank Senior Center talk about their life experiences.
About 20 youth ages 9-15 stopped by the senior center to interview residents who frequently use the facility. The visit was part of the Young Author’s Club’s annual summer writing camp taught by Ganelle Sutton, who is a former teacher.
Inside the senior center, the youth approached seniors, many of whom were using exercise equipment. Each club member carried a sheet of paper filled with questions that they used to record seniors’ responses.
While each of the seniors interviewed had something interesting to say, it was one in particular who appeared to capture the interest of most of the young writers.
Stephen Lilly, who retired from the U.S. Navy in 2005 after 26 years, told the youth who gathered in a circle around him, that he served as a medical corpsman alongside U.S. Marines.
Cameron Wenninger, 14, asked Lilly if he could start over at any age in his life what would it be.
“32,” Lilly replied. “That’s the year I met my wife.”
Lilly told the young writers that his wife has passed away.
Wenninger said he found Lilly’s response interesting.
“Love is an important thing,” the teen said. “It was nice to know that he had love in his life.”
Lilly said after the interview he was a bit surprised by the number of questions the young writers had.
“They were good questions,” he said.
Kaiden Sutton, 12, said he learned a lot from the visit to the senior center. He especially enjoyed hearing about the different places where residents grew up.
Torin Cottrell and Jaylen Mitchell said they enjoy writing and that Thursday’s visit taught them the importance of being respectful of others.
Sutton is a former school teacher and now works full time hosting the Young Author’s Club. Experience is an essential element to becoming a good writer, she said. Life’s experiences help shape writer’s views of the world and provide them with story and character ideas. Sutton thought it would be good for the club's members to interview residents to hear about their lives.
“I wanted to do something a little different this year,” said Sutton, who is teaching this year’s camp at Museum of the Albemarle. That’s how she came up with the idea of visiting the senior center.
“I wanted them to speak to seniors to hear about their experiences,” she said.
Each year, camp participants complete different writing assignments that lead to a final writing project.
The campers will use their interview responses to write biographies of the people they met at the senior center, Sutton said.