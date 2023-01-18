Are you someone who enjoys cooking, eating, local food work or — just simply — food?
If so, the NC Cooperative Extension's Master Food Volunteer program may be for you.
Extension centers in Chowan, Camden, Currituck, Perquimans and Pasquotank are now accepting applications for the 2023 program which starts Feb. 6. Registration will continue through Jan. 31.
The EMFV program, similar to the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program, is designed to provide volunteers the opportunity to support Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agents with food-related programming. Volunteers will receive 30 hours of training and then shadow a Family and Consumer Sciences agent for 30 hours for a year.
Volunteers who complete the training will assist Family and Consumer Science agents with cooking, nutrition education, and food safety classes. They also will conduct food demonstrations in the community. The cost of the program is $50 and scholarships are provided.
This year's EMFV program will include a mix of online and in-person training classes. The following is this year's schedule of classes:
• Feb. 6: Introductions & the History of Extension, 11 a.m. on Zoom. Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion will be online at the EMFV program portal.
• Feb. 13: Programs That Work & Teaching Strategies, 11 a.m. on Zoom. Nutrition 101 will be online.
• Feb. 20: Food Safety & Changing Health Behaviors, 11 a.m. on Zoom. Food Systems & Local Food will be online.
• Feb. 27: Cooking skills will be in person at 9 a.m.
• March 6: Cooking demonstrations will be in person at 9 a.m.
• March 13: Graduation will be in person at 9 a.m.
To apply for the 2023 class, visit https://23emfvtraining.eventbrite.com. For information, contact Mary Morris at mary_morris@ncsu.edu, Ellen Owens at ellen_owens@ncsu.edu, or Olivia Patchel at olivia_patchel@ncsu.edu.
