Three of the eight candidates seeking the Republican Party's nomination for the congressional seat in North Carolina's 1st District attended a candidates meet-and-greet event in Elizabeth City Saturday.
Brad Murphy, Ernest Reeves and Brent Roberson attended the event hosted by the Northeast Carolina Republican Women at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
Murphy said if elected he would work to have the U.S. Department of Education abolished with some of its money shifted for southern border protection.
Reeves touted his past run for the Third District Congressional seat as a Democrat in 2014, saying he has the best chance to beat the Democratic nominee in November.
Roberson, of Williamston, said his business experience and Christian values would benefit the district in Congress.
Murphy said the federal education department spends around $85 billion annually, including a $5 billion payroll that he would shift to protect the southern border to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants. He said the other $80 billion spent on the department should be sent back to the states.
“It would come with one catch, school choice,” Murphy said of the money sent back to the states. “If you want that money from the federal government you better show huge progress in school choice in a state. Get those people (education department) out of our business. I’m going to destroy and shutdown the Department of Education.”
Reeves described himself as a former conservative Democrat who is now a Black conservative Republican. He noted that he barely lost Pasquotank in the 2014 general election against then GOP Congressman Walter Jones.
Reeves spent over 20 years in the U.S. Army as an officer that included assignments at the Pentagon and overseas. He also mounted an unsuccessful bid for governor in the 2020 Democratic primary, losing to Gov. Roy Cooper, before switching parties.
“The price is too great to not be on this side,” Reeves said. “I have what it takes to go back to Washington, D.C. I believe I can compete here in Pasquotank County and other counties that Democrats must hold.’’
Roberson told voters that he built a company that started with one employee into a $20 million-a-year enterprise with 125 people. He said Congress members should not only address current problems but anticipate future needs.
“You want your politicians to be forward-thinking,” Roberson said. “Legislation is just not for today but for tomorrow.”
Roberson also said he fully supports the Second Amendment and a strong southern border. He said one of his 25 professional licenses includes one to sell firearms.
“I sell guns,” Roberson said of his defense of the Second Amendment. “We have to secure our border regardless of what it takes. The only way to have a secure country is to have a secure border. I don’t care what we have to do, building a wall or a military force, we have to slow down the influx of illegal people. We don’t mind people coming to our country but they have to come in legally.”
Reeves said the people in the First District need help from Washington and that his military and business experience would help him accomplish getting it.
“I love people, I used to be a small-business owner,” Reeves said. “The bottom line is as a Christian, as an African American, as a brother and a friend, I will be good to Pasquotank County.”
Murphy has founded three different businesses in his career that created more than 5,000 jobs. He told attendees at Saturday's event that he believes the country is headed for a recession. He said missteps by President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress and the lack of a coherent energy policy is a recipe for the economy slowing down.
“The things done the last few years by the Biden administration just can’t be undone with a magic wand,” Murphy said. “When you take that and the hostile energy policies, you have a really potent cocktail.”