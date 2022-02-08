The worsening tensions between Ukraine and Russia are more than just a foreign news story for Elizabeth City resident Olena Renner.
Renner, a Ukrainian native who moved to Elizabeth City in 2011 after marrying retired vocational rehabilitation counselor Keith Renner, is concerned about how the conflict could affect her native country and family members who still live there.
“My main concern is that this low-burning conflict that has been going on since 2008 may turn into a full-blown war,” Renner said when interviewed this week about the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow has stationed 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted he has no plans to invade. Putin does want guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members — a demand NATO and U.S. officials have rejected.
Renner noted that she is from a western part of Ukraine that is closer to Poland and greatly influenced by the ideals of the European Union.
“My generation still experienced life in Soviet Union, but unlike the population of the East and South (Ukraine), we weren’t as heavily assimilated with Russians, and it made it easier for us to part our ways with USSR, and move on in a European direction,” she said.
Renner said the “vast majority” of Ukrainians where she grew up “believed that we were always a part of free and democratic Europe, rather than totalitarian Russia.”
Russia and Ukraine have already been at war, in Renner’s view — even if a small-scale and slow-moving one.
“To us, the current situation has been a war from the beginning — as soon as Russian-supported separatists started claiming parts of Eastern Ukraine,” Renner said. “Chipping away Crimea in 2014 made things tenfold worse.”
She was referring to Russia’s invasion and subsequent annexation of Crimea, a peninsula along the northern coast of the Black Sea, in February and March 2014. While Crimea’s population is made up mostly of ethnic Russians, it also has significant Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar minorities. Renner is concerned about those minorities’ future if Russia remains in control.
“To everyone out there who believes that Crimea belongs to Russia, I encourage you to look deeper into history, and you will see how truly tragic the story of Crimean Tatars is, and how their ethnicity had been almost completely wiped out over decades and replaced by the Russian population,” she said. “I cannot speak for Tatars and answer how they would like to decide their future. But we all know that there’s such a tiny fraction of them left on the peninsula, that if they remain under Russian ruling, their voices will never be heard.”
Renner said she is concerned about her family’s safety.
“At this point, we rather hope for a bad peace versus a good war,” she said. “But it hurts to see how hundreds of very young people are volunteering for military training.”
Renner said 14,000 people have died in the fighting in Ukraine since 2008.
“Any normal and sane individual wouldn’t want that number to grow,” she said. “Sadly, we know all too well that a current Russian president couldn’t care less when it comes to people’s lives — on either side of the Ukrainian-Russian border.”
Renner said she does communicate regularly with her family in Ukraine.
“The subject of war is very difficult, because nobody really knows what to expect next,” she said. “My relatives and friends are doing their best to lead a normal life — work, raise kids, go to school. But quite a few times our conversations have veered into the uncertainty of the future. I believe we’re learning to live in the present like never before.”
Renner said she believes most Ukrainians want to avoid war.
“But at the same time, Ukrainians are not a timid nation,” she said. “A few generations grew up in sovereign Ukraine, who have no desire to fall under Russian rule, and they are ready to to fight for their independent future.”
Renner also said she believes a majority in Ukraine wish to join NATO.
“There are a lot of polls that have been taken over the last years about Ukraine’s membership in NATO,” Renner said. “I choose to believe that a significant pro-NATO sway in those polls does reflect the true situation. I don’t think the geopolitical position of Ukraine ever gave Ukrainians an option to remain neutral when it comes to political and economic interactions among Russia, the EU, and the United States.”
She said Ukraine’s experience as an independent nation, apart from the USSR, have made a difference in how people think about their country.
“The freedoms and the progress we experienced after breaking away from the Soviet Union spun a lot of Ukrainians around towards progressive Europe, and those people don’t want to give it up,” she said. “That calls for choosing a side, and joining (NATO). Ukraine needs support fighting off Russian aggression — military, political, and economic — and Europe needs a strong ally on their Eastern border.”