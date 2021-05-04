James Quattlebaum has spent the last three decades witnessing many of the nation’s biggest news events from behind a stack of T-shirts.
The traveling T-shirt vendor’s firsthand view of social issues, protests and political campaigns is one few others can boast.
Quattlebaum, 56, is one of several sidewalk vendors who have been in Elizabeth City selling T-shirts, flags, bumper stickers and other items that help residents mark the death of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown, 42, was fatally shot Wednesday, April 21, by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies who were trying to serve a search warrant at his Perry Street residence. His funeral was held Monday.
On Tuesday, Quattlebaum was managing a table at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Ehringhaus Street near the old Piggly Wiggly grocery store. He was selling T-shirts that ranged in colors — some even tie-dyed — and while the shirts bore different slogans, the central message printed across most was Black Lives Matter.
Quattlebaum’s career in screen printing and selling T-shirts began in the early 1990s and has included work in nearly all states.
“I’ve been to everywhere in the United States except Alaska,” he said, adding he’s also done business in Puerto Rico and Mexico.
Quattlebaum’s first experience selling T-shirts was on the streets of Los Angeles in the aftermath of the Rodney King riots in 1992. He was homeless at the time, he said, but knew someone who could do screen printing and asked him if he’d like to try to sell T-shirts. He accepted the offer, which steered Quattlebaum into a lucrative career that included owning his own screen printing and graphics shop.
“These T-shirts have saved my life,” he said. “Like, literally.”
Quattlebaum grew up poor in Columbia, South Carolina, and as a young man hitchhiked to Los Angeles, accepting rides from most everyone, he said. While he had no friends or family in Los Angeles at the time, he also had nothing to lose by heading west.
“God had his route cut out for me,” Quattlebaum said.
In 1994, while still living in Los Angeles, Quattlebaum got another opportunity to sell T-shirts during the trial of O.J. Simpson.
Some of the more popular shirts from the trial that he sold had two different messages, “Guilty as Hell” and “Not guilty.”
“People ate ’em up,” he said, of customer demand.
Quattlebaum returned to Columbia, where he operated his own screen printing shop till 2005. He no longer travels as much as he used to and he doesn’t print his own shirts anymore, opting instead to outsource his work to other shops.
“I used to be on the road constantly,” he said.
By car or by plane, Quattlebaum has carried his products from one sidewalk or street corner to another, many in towns or cities that recently experienced the police-involved death of a Black person.
He’s taken his business to Ferguson, Missouri, in the days after the 2014 shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, and to Minneapolis following last summer’s death of George Floyd.
Quattlebaum often makes a donation to the families of the victims. For example, in the case of one police-involved shooting about two years ago, he donated $50,000 to the victim’s family, he said. Quattlebaum also plans to make an undisclosed donation to the family of Andrew Brown Jr., he said.
In 2006, Qauttlebaum traveled to Jena, Louisiana, after six Black teenagers were charged in the beating death of a white student. He’s sold T-shirts at Pride Festivals and at presidential campaign events, too.
“I’ve sold a lot of different T-shirts for a lot of different causes,” he said.
On Jan. 6, the day hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest the results of 2020 presidential election, Quattlebaum was there, too, selling T-shirts promoting former President Donald Trump.
In the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, demand for his T-shirts reached an all new level for him, he said.
“I couldn’t even keep up with the demand,” he said. “I had people all over the country selling 9/11 T-shirts.”
In many of the towns and cities Quattlebaum conducts business, protests have broken out. At time those protests have become dangerous for bystanders.
“I’ve seen a lot of violence,” he said.
Quattlebaum said he plans to leave Elizabeth City on Saturday. While there have been more than a dozen arrests of protesters since Brown’s death, the near daily protests have not turned violent or unruly.
“This is the most peaceful protest I’ve been,” Quattlebaum said. “And I’ve been to some rowdy places.”