House Democrats are expected to pursue at least one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump this week, charging him with allegedly inciting Wednesday’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol.
While an overwhelming number of Americans have condemned the violence, polls show they’re split on whether Trump should be impeached for a second time and removed from office. While most Democrats support impeaching Trump following the violence, most Republicans do not.
A number of the respondents to a question about the violence on The Daily Advance’s Facebook page appeared to support Trump and point the finger of blame at others for what happened at the Capitol.
On Sunday, the newspaper asked readers the following question.
“Should the U.S. House impeach and the U.S. Senate remove President Donald Trump as soon as possible for inciting the mob that ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, killing a Washington, D.C. police officer, causing the deaths of four of his supporters, and putting the lives of our vice president and elected lawmakers in jeopardy?”
“Better prove it was Trump supporters first,” one respondent said. “Dems been doing some pretty nasty things to make him look as bad as they could. The distraction kept Pennsylvania’s decertified votes on the floor and Arizona’s, too. Those states asked their votes to be decertified because they themselves found errors in their original certification, yet because of the illegal entry to the Capitol they were certified. Before we point fingers, let’s find out the facts.”
Another respondent defended Trump, saying Democrats, particularly President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, have behaved much worse.
“Absolutely not!” the respondent said about impeachment. “Biden and Harris encouraged the BLM (Black Lives Matter) and did more damage to innocent people and their businesses then anyone in recent history. Including our officers, who were disrespected and abused daily. Yet, isn’t it funny that’s the first one they wanted to call? It’s OK to destroy the world we live in, but don’t get near their bubble.”
One respondent recommended people read the transcript of the speech the president made earlier Wednesday outside the Capitol. In his speech President Trump used the word “fight” several times to encourage his supporters, she said.
“So do cheerleaders at a pep rally,” was one woman’s response.
“Context?” another woman asked, before purportedly explaining what Trump said. “You may fight for your life.”
In the same comment thread, another reader reasoned that the word “fight” can mean more than just a physical altercation.
“Tell me, please. Does fight to you mean just physical? If so, you have a serious problem,” the person commented. “We have been fighting for over 200 years to get and keep freedom. Grow up for crying out loud and stop drinking the liberal Kool-Aid or you are going to wish you had really opened your eyes.”
The final comment in that thread attempted to put any arguments to rest.
“Read the transcript of his remarks,” the comment said. “He used the word fight 20 times. He said, ‘You have to get your people to fight.’”
In a not-so-unusual post, one person said Trump should not be impeached and blamed the media for what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday.
“Absolutely not! He never incited the mob,” the person wrote. “The media should be held accountable for flaming the fires. Those people are responsible for their own actions. Trump, 75 million strong!”
One man said he, too, watched Trump’s speech and commented that it’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who are both Democrats, who need to be impeached.
“I watched his speech, he incited nothing,” the man commented. “He called for them to peacefully walk to the Capitol and have their voices heard. Pelosi and Schumer are the ones who need to be impeached. Their vendetta to overthrow the president has gone on long enough. Her last-minute ravings about the president being deranged and dangerous and about to start a nuclear war just shows she is delusional.”