accident

This reader-submitted photo shows a 2008 white Suzuki station wagon after it collided with a Perquimans County Schools bus Wednesday, Dec. 21. The driver of the vehicle has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. The blue smudge on the vehicle was added by the reader who submitted the photo.

 Submitted photo

HERTFORD — A Hertford woman has been charged with a traffic violation in connection with last week’s accident involving a Perquimans County school bus carrying students home for their Christmas break.

Trinity I. Mize, of the 160 block of W. Island Trail, Hertford, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, said Sgt. Beau Daniel, of the N.C. Highway Patrol. Daniel was not sure of Mize’s age and the N.C. Highway Patrol’s collision report does not list it.